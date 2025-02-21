Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Miles Morales Gets New Spider-Man Gamerverse Upgraded Suit Figure

Get ready to swing through the city in style as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Gamerverse action figure for Miles Morales’ Upgraded Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Miles' new suit swaps black and red for red, white, and blue, arriving Summer 2025 for $24.99.

Features include 4 swappable hands and Venom Blast effects; pre-orders start February 25.

Figure offers 20+ articulation points, bringing game excitement to collectible displays.

A standout feature in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the suit customization system, which offered players more personalization options for both Miles Morales and Peter Parker. The game featured a massive collection of 68 unique suits, each with unique designs inspired by Marvel Comic book films and even original concepts. Beyond the base suits, players can access Suit Styles, which are palette swaps providing three additional color variations for most suits. This feature allows fans to tailor the appearance of their Spider-Man. One of these was the Miles Morales Upgraded Suit, which draws some inspiration from Peter Parker's suit.

This suit is now getting its own Marvel Legends Gamerverse action figure as Miles trades in his black and red suit for some red, white, and blue colors. Miles is ready to swing through the city in style with four swappable hands, along with some Venom Blast effects. Hasbro bringing Suit Styles to life is pretty interesting as it gives them a way to bring a lot of new Spiders to the Marvel Legends catalog. Miles is expected to arrive from Hasbro in the Summer of 2025 for $24.99. Pre-orders are expected to arrive on February 25 at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Gamerverse Miles Morales (Upgraded Suit)

"Miles Morales fights to save Marvel's New York from multiple threats, otherworldly and terrestrial. What sacrifices must be made to heal the world? Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Upgraded Suit Style Miles Morales action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game. The Miles Morales Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability). "

