Spider-Man Miles Morales Gets a Brand New Hot Toys Figure

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has finally arrived with the launch of the PlayStation 5. This new Spider-Man is finally getting his own game, and fans could not be more excited to web-swing once again. Hot Toys has announced the perfect announcement or the game with a brand new 1/6th scale Spider-Man figure based on the hit game. His black and red suit makes their appearance in all its glory, and the figure is just packed with glorious amounts of detail and accessories. Miles Morales Spider-Man will come with a nice set of seasonal winter knit pieces to create his Winter Suit, as seen in the game. He will also get a backpack with swappable covers and the infamous Spider-Cat to add a special side-kick to your web-slinging heroics. Of course, there will be some assorted web effect accessories, interchangeable hands, and a display base perfect for capturing that right web-slinging pose. This figure is packed with detail, high-quality material, and loaded with accessories that will please any fan of the comic book or video game spider.

We can only imagine that Miles's nice wardrobe of costumes from the game with making its way into action figure form in one way or another. This is a big deal for Spider-Man and Miles Morales fans. He is finally standing on his own outside of the comics, and with the huge amounts of success from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, that's no surprise. This figure is lost three in one from winter outfit, spider-cat, and the vanilla version, and that alone will be an excellent collectible for any Spider-Man fan. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $270. He is set to save the day between January – March 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. Celebrating the grand release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hot Toys is transforming Miles Morales and his incredibly cool spidey suit into the latest 1/6th scale collectible figure. Topping up with some stylish knits for additional suit look to stay warm and chic!"

"The highly-detailed figure includes a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous expressions; a newly developed slim-shaped body with enhanced articulations allowing more flexible poses; faithful recreation of Classic Suit with a metallic red Spider emblem and spider-web pattern on upper body; several seasonal knit pieces for interchangeable Winter Suit look; a causal backpack with interchangeable covers; a hyper realistic Spider-Cat; assorted spider-web effect accessories; matching interchangeable hands; and a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses. Swing around Manhattan with this amazing Miles Morales figure today!"

Specifications

Product Code: VGM46

Product Name: Miles Morales

Height: Approximately 29.5cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: Newly developed red and black classic suit, interchangeable Winter Suit, a backpack with Spider-Cat

The 1/6th scale Miles Morales Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Miles Morales wearing Classic Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales game

A newly developed masked head sculpt with four (4) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous expressions

Approximately 29.5cm tall

Newly developed specialized body with over 30 points of articulations allowing flexible waist movement

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of web shooting hands

One (1) pair of web holding hand

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of fists

Costume :

One (1) newly developed metallic red and black colored classic suit

One (1) pair of black colored trainers

One (1) red colored winter hat

One (1) white colored earmuff

One (1) black and grey striped patterned scarf

One (1) pair of black and grey striped patterned leg warmers

Accessories:

One (1) backpack with two (2) interchangeable backpack covers (opened and closed)

One (1) Spider-Cat (attachable to opened backpack cover)

Three (3) Venom blast effect accessories in different sizes (wearable on forearms and upper body)

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths (attachable to web shooting hands)

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

A specially designed dynamic figure stand with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales game logo and character name