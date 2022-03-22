Minions: The Rise of Gru D-Stage Statues Arrive from Beast Kingdom

The Minions are back and ready to create some yellow filled chaos with new collectibles from Beast Kingdom. Coming to us from the delayed animated film The Rise of Gru, the minions are back with two D-Stage Diorama statues. Two statues have been revealed with Rocket Bike and Kung Fu displays that are loaded with detail and color! Standing at roughly 6" tall, both statues capture The Rise of Gru starting with the Rocket Bike that shows off young Gru, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob. Kevin, Stuart, and Bob also return for some Kung Fu action with this silly statue that Minions fans will appreciate. Pre-orders are not live for these Illumination Minions: The Rise of Gru statues will be priced at $35.99 each and will be found here.

"Bello!!! The yellow army of little fun Minions are back with a new movie and a new take on their long-term friendship with the soon to be supervillain 'Gru'! Chronicling the first meeting between the Minions and Gru, we see the unlikely friendship blossom between the young boy with big plans and the craziest bunch of little, fun solders the animated movie world has ever seen! The 12 year old Gru's dream of joining the 'The Vicious 6' supervillain group starts to become reality as soon as the team of Minions led by Kevin, Stuart and Bob join the fray! What kind of zany antics will the new team get up to?"

"The Rocket Bike diorama sees the Minions trio as well as Gru racing down the street on the chopper style motorbike. Wind in Grus face and Minions hanging for dear life, the detailed set looks as though it is about to take off! In the Kung Fu scene, the three Minions are facing the deadliest opponent yet as they begin their training! Wondering why the punching dummy isn't fighting back, the Minions still pull out all their punches for a full on attack!! A pair of fun dioramas ready to brighten up any desk! Make sure both are ordered from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"