MODOK Bone Variant Tiki Mug Now Available From Mondo

MODOK got a yellow Tiki mug release from Mondo last year, and it was so popular that they have produced a variant. The bone variant features a new natural ceramic mug with a brown glazeway wash. It is seven inches tall and can hold up to 36 oz. of liquid. MODOK can be held comfortably in your hand or displayed perfectly among your private Tiki collection. Check it out down below.

MODOK Bone Tiki Mug From Mondo

The Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, or M.O.D.O.K., has had his programing redesigned- now he's a Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Tiki! Designed by Mike Bonanno & Thor, and sculpted by Tufan Sezer, and produced with help from the mechanized organisms at Tiki Farm, M.O.D.O.K. holds approx. 36oz. for you to kill your thirst with!

Between this and the Disney Tiki mugs that Mondo is doing, they are starting to become THE Tiki company for some. There are so many Marvel Tiki mugs I would love to see them tackle. Green Goblin and Carnage are musts. A really cool stylized Captain America to put next to MODOK would be nice. She-Hulk would be awesome, as would a Black Widow in red, black, or white glazeways. Really though it is just awesome to see Mondo really go all-in on these. Tiki collecting used to be so niche, and in these last few years it has really blown up, thanks to companies like Mondo.

You can preorder the new MODOK Mondo Tiki mug- Bone variant right here now. Do it quickly, it will sell out.