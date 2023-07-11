Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men

Mondo Debuts SDCC Exclusive X-Men: The Animated Series Magneto

Get ready for some impressive new 1/6 scale figures from Mondo for San Diego Comic Con 2023 as some new figures have been unveiled

Mondo is getting ready for San Diego Comic Con 2023 with some impressive new 1/6 scale exclusives. X-Men fans will be pleased this time around as the Master of Magnetism is back from the 90s with X-Men: The Animated Series. Magneto was the character who kicked off Mondo's 1/6 scale X-Men line, so it only makes sense to have him get an SDCC exclusive. Coming in at only 500 pieces, the Leader of the Brotherhood of Evil packs quite the punch this time around with a new metallic purple deco, Shadow Portrait, and plenty of magnetic accessories. That is right, wield the power of magnetism like never before with three special hands and two mutant power accessories that will have any collector bending the power of magnets to their will. Other X-Men accessories include metal scraps, and two additional head sculpts with helmeted and Erik portraits. SDCC 2023 Magneto will be priced at $225 and will release on Monday, July 17 at 1 PM EST right here.

X-Men: The Animated Series – Magneto SDCC Exclusive

"The first villain in our X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale line, Magneto returns for SDCC 2023 in an exclusive UNCANNY X-MEN variant. A throwback to the more realistic UNCANNY X-MEN comic book series, our new variant comes with a slew of awesome, swappable (and magnetic) accessories … including a new Shadow Portrait! Concept Design by Alex Brewer and Joe Allard. Sculpt by Alex Brewer. Paint by Mark Bristow. Packaging Art by Dan Veesenmeyer. Packaging Design by Gabe Chicoine. Photography by Raúl Barrero."

Product Includes:

Standard Portrait

Eric Lensherr Portrait

Shadow Portrait

Two Magnetized Energy Rings

Magnetized Metal Shards

Bendable Metal Fragment

Two Open Palm Magnetized Hands

Two Magnetized Fists

4 Pairs of Interchangeable Hands

Figure Stand

Limit two per customer. Payment plans are available. In Stock and Ready to Ship. Ships to select countries. Free shipping to the United States, Canada, UK and the EU. Edition of 500. $225

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!