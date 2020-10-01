Mondo Offering Two New Variants Of Their Halloween Tiki Mug

Halloween fans, Mondo is yet again offering the awesome jack-o-lantern tiki mug, which has come and gone quickly before. This time it features a new matte orange glaze with black finishings. The front features the iconic pumpkin from the opening of the film, while the back features the man himself, Michael Myers. The pumpkin lid is removable, and the swizzle stick is a butcher's knife with the Halloween logo on the handle. The mug holds about 17 oz of liquid and is a perfect addition to any Halloween display. Or, year-round, you could use this as a planter. It is on preorder right now and will ship this month. Check it out below.

Mondo And Halloween Are A Perfect Match

"The night he came home…" for a drink! The 31-day countdown to the best night of the year has begun, and what better way to celebrate than with the latest version of our HALLOWEEN Tiki Mug? We're offering a new glaze style — The Shape variant — as well as a few leftovers of the Alamo Brown glaze. Inspired by the Jack-O-Lantern from the original film's opening credits, and featuring a "carved" Michael Myers on the back, the mug comes complete with a removable pumpkin lid, three Slasher Swizzle Sticks, and holds approx 17oz."

That is not all, though. They also have a limited number of their Alamo Brown glazeway of this mug available as well. You can check out that one below.

There is no better kick-off to the spooky season than this. If you are interested in these mugs, go here and order, because they will not stick around for very long. The Orange Matte version will run you $55 while the Alamo variant costs $50. Who knows, this time when they are gone, it might be for good.