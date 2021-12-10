Monster Jam Comes to LEGO with New LEGO Technic Sets

The raw explosive power of Monster Jam comes to LEGO as they announce not one but two LEGO Technic Monster Truck sets. Nothing will be able to stop Megalodon and El Toro Loco with these two impressive sets that feature special 2 in 1 rebuild. Both Monster Jam sets will have pull-back action and will feature added details to capture their iconic design in brick form. Megalodon will have 260 pieces and can rebuild into a lusca Low Racer, but it's the Monster Truck's prehistoric design that really shines here. El Toro Loco, on the other hand, brings some heat with a 247 set that has the ability to be a pull-back Rock Racer. Each Monster Jam truck is packed with detail, and I hope we can see more of these trucks in the future. Priced at $19.99 each, the Megalodon and El Toro Loco sets are set to release for pre-order here and here on January 1, 2022.

"Discover an authentic replica of a Monster Jam™ fan favorite with this LEGO® Technic™ Megalodon™ (42134) pull-back truck building set for kids aged 7+. With true-to-life graphics and colors, this truck is packed with details for kids to discover. The pull-back action makes playtime exciting as kids race their truck and perform cool tricks. The fins move as the monster truck toy powers along, while the realistic shark teeth and large tires add extra realism for hours of fun. When it's time for a new challenge, this 2-in-1 toy truck rebuilds into a lusca Low Racer vehicle. Inspired by the mythical sea monster, this low rider car toy combines a shark and a squid to create a fearsome vehicle, complete with pull-back action for fast-paced play."

"One of the most iconic trucks from Monster Jam™, El Toro Loco™ (42135) always delivers a thrilling performance. Now kids aged 7 and up can recreate their favorite monster truck in LEGO® form with this action-packed building toy. Fans of the famous truck will love spotting the horns, nose ring, teeth and fire graphics – just like on the real thing. Kids can pull back the toy truck to send it racing along or build their own ramps to recreate cool tricks. There's lots to discover in this building set. When kids want a new challenge, they can rebuild their monster truck toy into a pull-back Rock Racer. This all-terrain race vehicle also features an authentic safety cage in the cab."