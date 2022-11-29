Mtn Dew's Capture the Holiday Season in a Bottle with Fruit Quake

The king of soda, Mountain Dew, is back once again to take on the holiday by storm with a brand-new flavor. Last year we had a winter forecast of Gingerbread, and DEW Nation needs to get prepared for this year's Fruit Quake. That is right, the celebrated holiday treat, fruit cake, has arrived at MTN DEW with a new holiday drink that will slap some Christmas Spirit in your face. The themed drink will be available in 12-Packs as well as bottles and are in most stores now. To make things even more interesting, MTN DEW has teamed up with Collin Street Bakery, home of the World-Famous DeLuxe Fruitcake. You better buckle in and prepare for a mighty Fruit Quake as their partnership is giving back to the fans with a Fruit Quake Giveaway. Tasty treats await Mountain Dew and Collin Street Bakery fans, and you can enter here. Get your hands on Fruit Quake in stores now, as well as the official announcement of the giveaway and prizes below.

Taste the Holidays with Mtn Dew and Collin Street Bakery

"MTN DEW is back with a holiday hot take in the form of MTN DEW Fruit Quake. Fruitcake has long been known as the holiday dessert no one actually wants to touch – let alone eat. Now MTN DEW is here to set the record straight: fruitcake is cool and we're making it even cooler. What better way to recognize the dessert for what it is than to allow DEW Nation to have their Fruit Quake and eat it too through a collaboration with Collin Street Bakery, the home of the World-Famous DeLuxe Fruitcake since 1896, to bring Fruitcake and MTN DEW Fruit Quake to the masses. Tune in to @MountainDew and @FruitcakeBakery on Twitter beginning Nov. 28 for how to participate."

GRAND PRIZE: Mountain Dew x Collin Street Bakery prize pack valued at over $400 Includes: 12-pack of Mnt Dew Fruit Quake, 1-Mountain Dew LED sign, 1- Regular DeLuxe® Fruitcake in our Red Holly Box , 1-Collin Street-branded insulated tumbler, 1- Box of Chocolate Covered DeLuxe® Petites , and more!



1st Runner-Up: Mountain Dew x Collin Street Bakery prize pack valued at over $200 Includes: 12-pack of Mnt Dew Fruit Quake, 1-Mnt Dew wall clock, 1- Regular DeLuxe® Fruitcake in our Red Holly Box , 1- Box of Chocolate Covered DeLuxe® Petites , and more!



2nd Runner-Up: Mountain Dew x Collin Street Bakery prize pack valued at over $150 Includes: 12-pack of Mnt Dew Fruit Quake, 1-Mountain Dew LED sign, 1- Regular DeLuxe® Fruitcake in our Red Holly Box , 1- Box of Chocolate Covered DeLuxe® Petites , and more!



3rd Runner-Up: Mountain Dew x Collin Street Bakery prize pack valued at over $100 Includes: 12-pack of Mnt Dew Fruit Quake, 1-Mountain Dew LED sign, 1- Regular DeLuxe® Fruitcake in our Red Holly Box , 1-DeLuxe® Fruitcake Ornament, and more!

