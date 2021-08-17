My Hero Academia Mirio and Endeavor Come To McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with two more figures on their way from their popular My Hero Academia 7" figure line. The Big 3's Lemillion and the new #1 hero Endeavor are ready for action with their newest collectibles. Starting is off first is Mirio Togata that features his Lemillion costume as seen in Season 4 of My Hero Academia with 22 points of articulation. This powerful hero will come with swappable hand parts giving fans to capture some nice superhero poses as he smiles his way to victory. Endeavor is not far behind as all eyes are on the new #1 hero after the retirement of the all-powerful All-Might. McFarlane Toys capture Endeavors look perfectly with added transparent flames giving life to his quirk. Both My Hero Academia McFarlane Toys figures are priced at $19.99 and set to release in November 2021. Pre-orders are live for both, which fans can find here along with some of the other 7" figures.

"A third-year student in class 3-B, and one of the "Big 3" known as the top students at U.A High School. He has a very optimistic attitude and is always smiling brightly. His Quirk is "Permeation" where he has the ability to allow physical matter to phase through his body. He interns along with Izuku Midoriya under the pro hero Sir Night Eye. From the anime series My Hero Academia, McFarlane presents the Mirio 7-inch figure. Designed with Ultra Articulation, Mirio Togata features up to 22 moving parts and is highly detailed."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Showcased in My Hero Academia themed window box packaging

Mirio is featured in his Season 4 hero outfit

"A Pro Hero who has a powerful Quirk that shoots explosive flames. He strictly trained his son, Shoto Todoroki, since early childhood to be a hero greater than All Might, but conflict arose among the family. Reflecting on himself after All Might's retirement, he pledged to become a hero that Shoto and his family would be proud of. From the anime series My Hero Academia, McFarlane presents the Endeavor 7-inch figure. Designed with Ultra Articulation, Enji Todoroki features up to 22 moving parts and is highly detailed."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Showcased in My Hero Academia themed window box packaging

Endeavor is featured in his Season 4 Hero Outfit with transparent flames to mimic his iconic look