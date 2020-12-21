New My Little Pony Bishoujo Statues Teased by Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya had their KotoExpo over the weekend, they announced a bunch of new and upcoming statues. One of those reveals includes not one but two new upcoming My Little Pony Bishoujo statues to go along with their wildly popular humanized statue series. Princess Luna and Princess Celestia will now be joining their fellow My Little Pony sisters with new highly detailed and beautifully sculpt statues. Only unpainted prototypes were shown; however, Princess Luna does get a little bit of a closer look, which does include a look at her My Little Pony counterpart. These lovely royalty ponies will now join some of their other sisters, including Apple Jack, Pinkie Pie, Sunset Shimmer, and many others.

These My Little Pony humanized Bishoujo statues from Kotobukiya are usually are priced around $109.99. They are 1/7 scale and are beautifully detailed, and always feature colors that correspond to their original My Little Pony Hasbro counterparts. We can't wait to see those colors pop on Princess Luna and Princess Celestia when we get full reveals of these statues in the future. It does look like they are separating the pony and human statues in this wave, unlike previous releases. No release dates or pre-order dates are known just yet, so make sure you stay tuned at Bleeding Cool to find out when these lovely ladies finally go live. Collectors can find some of the current My Little Pony Bishoujo statues that are also coming soon here.

"The sculpt of Princess Luna and Princess Celestia from the officially licensed #MYLITTLEPONY #BISHOUJO series are finally complete! The princesses have been sculpted to look great when displayed side by side despite their contrasting personalities. The sculpt of Princess Luna from the officially licensed #MYLITTLEPONY #BISHOUJO series is finally complete! Stay tuned for more updates coming soon. #KOTOEXPO"