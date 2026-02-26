Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

Mythic Legions: The Roleplaying Game Full Adventure Bundle Revealed

The Four Horsemen is bringing the Realm of Mythoss to the table with the Mythic Legions: The Roleplaying Game!

Article Summary Mythic Legions: The Roleplaying Game brings the high-fantasy world of Mythoss to tabletop RPG fans.

The Kickstarter bundle features a Core Rulebook, Beginner Box, miniatures, maps, dice, and more.

New figures include Wizard, Rogue, Cleric, Fighter, Orc Barbarian, and Skeleton Fighter for gameplay.

Character Packs, weapon sets, and figure add-ons let fans fully customize their Mythic Legions party.

Dive deeper into the world of Four Horsemen Studios Mythic Legions as they debut their new Mythic Legions: The Roleplaying Game. This new tabletop RPG is set in the high‑fantasy world of Mythoss and expands the popular Mythic Legions action figure line into a full role-playing experience. Backed through Kickstarter, this new drop will include a Core Rulebook, a Beginner Box, maps, dice, standees or miniatures, and a new wave of figures designed for gameplay. As expected, this campaign is loaded with goodies, including brand new figures with a Wizard, Rogue, Cleric, Fighter, Orc Barbarian, and a Skeleton Fighter. Each figure fits perfectly into the new RPG game, as tabletop games have miniature versions of each character.

Four Horsemen will also be releasing Character Packs for each hero, allowing fans to customize their party into a Paladin, Druid, Ranger, and Barbarian. There is even a separate Add-On set that features more swappable heads along with Evil and Heroic Weapon Packs. Collectors can snag up the figures at $30 each or Character Packs at $15, with multiple Combo Set being offered, to customize your Mythic Legion RPG experience. As of right now, the new Four Horsemen Studios Kickstarter campaign has already succeeded its goal and still has 37 days to go, so back it while you can!

Kickstarter – Mythic Legions: The Roleplaying Game

"The Realm of Mythoss is now open for tabletop gameplay with Mythic Legions: The Roleplaying Game! We are Four Horsemen Studios, a 25-year old company that launched our line of customizable high-fantasy action figures called Mythic Legions just over 10 years ago. Since the earliest days of this toy line, we've heard people comment that they wished they could use these figures as part of a tabletop RPG, so in mid-2024 we began working on this game."

"We tapped in-house resources at our company while also working with a team of leading artists, writers, and gameplay experts to bring this new RPG to life. Mythic Legions: The Roleplaying Game is now fully developed and ready for production, but we need your help to make it happen by backing this Kickstarter!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!