NASA Adventures Comes Home with New LEGO City Space Sets

LEGO City Space is here, which will feature new rich models that are completely inspired by real NASA tech out there. From machines and vehicles to spacecraft, your imagination can now explore new reaches of space with some new and fun realistic space play. Two new sets are on the way from LEGO starting with the NASA Rocket Launch Center that comes with 7 mini-figures and has 1010 pieces. The set will feature a launch tower, a planet rover, and a rocket with a seat for two. Other playlet features include an observation dome, a launch control center, as well as a drone and service vehicle to make sure the launch stays on target.

NASA fun then goes off-world with the LEGO City Lunar Research Base that will be 786 pieces and comes with 6 unique astronaut mini-figures. The authentic NASA detail returns for this set as well as space vehicles and equipment that help to enhance the Lunar Research Base. A nice assortment of vehicles is included with a Lunar Lander, Skycrane Drone, VIPER Rover, and a Moon Buggy. Each of the astronaut mini-figures has its part to play in both sets, and collectors can find both sets up for pre-orders on January 2022. Pre-orders are not like, but links for the Lunar Base can be found here for $119.99 and the Rocket Launch here for $149.99. To Infinity!

"This LEGO® City Rocket Launch Center (60351) toy playset is packed with NASA-inspired features, including a huge launch tower and a rocket with room for 2 astronauts and a planet rover. There's also a detailed observation dome and launch control center, plus a service vehicle, drone and 6 minifigures for fun role play. Combine this set with others from the popular LEGO City Space toy range for even more fun. LEGO City Space toys come with feature-rich models inspired by real NASA machines, vehicles and spacecraft, plus inspiring astronaut characters for imaginative, realistic space play."

What's in the box? – Everything kids need to build a rocket, launch tower, detailed observatory and launch control center, plus a service vehicle, planet rover, drone and 6 minifigures

Designed for creative play – Kids can operate the launch tower elevator to deliver the astronauts to the boarding gangway and play out scenarios in the toy space observatory and rocket launch center

Rocket dimensions – When built, the toy space rocket, including boosters, measures over 16.5 in. (42 cm) high and 4 in. (11 cm) wide

Accessories add to the fun – This toy playset is packed with LEGO® minifigure accessories, including a planet rover with a pretend light-brick laser that shines a red light (battery included)

"Fun space missions await with this NASA-inspired LEGO® City Lunar Research Base (60350) playset. It's packed with authentic details based on real space vehicles and equipment, including a lunar lander, VIPER rover and a domed accommodation module with laboratories, garage and air lock, plus 6 astronaut minifigures. Combine this set with others from the LEGO City Space toy range for nonstop space fun. LEGO City Space toy playsets come with feature-rich models inspired by real NASA machines, vehicles and spacecraft, plus inspiring astronaut characters for imaginative, open-ended play based on real-life space missions."

What's in the box? – Everything kids need to build a domed Lunar Research Base and vehicles including a lunar lander, skycrane drone, VIPER rover and moon buggy, plus 6 astronaut minifigures

Designed for creative play – This Lunar Research Base toy includes domed accommodation quarters with a botany lab and ground-level garage, plus a science lab, air lock and docking tunnel modules

Research base dimensions – When built, the toy Lunar Research Base measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 15.5 in. (40 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep.

Includes LEGO® minifigure accessories – This toy moon base playset comes with fun accessories for imaginative play, including a planet-surface scanner, plants, drinking mugs and helmets