NECA 12 Days Of Downloads: Toony Terrors Checklist Revealed

Every year, NECA gives collectors a wonderful gift: 12 Days of Downloads, when they provide us with figure line checklists so you can see what exactly is in a line, what you might be missing, and just all-around badass poster art for your desktop or however you choose to use it. I still hold out hope that one-year, NECA will do actual posters of these that you can buy; I would love to hang some of these in my collecting room. Or maybe pack them in with a final wave of figures that year or something I don't know. Anyway, yesterday they revealed their Godzilla line, and today is something newer, but already bigger than most would think: Toony Terrors!

NECA Toony Terrors Line Is One Of My Favorites

When these started coming out, I swore I was only going to get a couple. Now, looking at this checklist, I see that I am only missing three, and that is only because they haven't hit stores around me yet. This checklist also debuts three new figures: bloody versions of the 2017 version of Pennywise from IT and Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It is the other one that is most exciting to me. The Grady Twins from The Shining are coming, and I cannot wait. Fingers crossed, since it is not an accurate likeness that MAYBE we can get Jack Torrence as well; that would be a grail piece for me.

What NECA tapped into here is the Saturday morning kid in all of us, that never dreamed that we would get figures like these of our favorite horror icons. Scobby-Doo style figures for horror were the thing most of us never knew we wanted, and I cannot wait to see where NECA takes this line in the future.