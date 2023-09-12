Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, Elkhorn, NECA

NECA Adds Elkhorn to Your Dungeons & Dragons Ultimates Party

Get your party ready as a new member has arrived as NECA debuts their latest Ultimate Dungeons & Dragons figure

In the rich and diverse world of Dungeons & Dragons, few characters stand out and can take a party from heroes to gods. One of them is the Dwarf known as Elkhorn, who is a devoted warrior and a member of Valor's Call. He might not be the brighter, but he will fight with his heart to overcome any obstacle. Elkhorn is joining NECA's Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate with a brand-new figure that is packed with detail. He will be able to quest in style with plenty of accessories like two swappable head sculpts and a variety of hands. On top of that, Elkhorn will come with a backpack that can hold some of the included weapons, which are a sword and sheath, hatchet, dagger, battle axe, shield, hammers, as well as other D&D goodies with a crystal, jug, torch, and a heartstone. Expand your Dungeons & Dragons Ultimates line from NECA with Elkhorn priced at $37 with a December release, and pre-orders are live here.

Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Elkhorn the Good Dwarf Fighter

"From the lore of Dungeons and Dragons! NECA has taken inspiration from the classic action figure release and reinterpreted it for the modern collector's market, taking advantage of all of today's advances in technology and tooling. Elkhorn the Good Dwarf Fighter is well packed for epic adventure and battle against his malevolent enemies. This detailed 7" scale action figure comes with his sword and sheath, shield, opening backpack, bearded axe, battle axe, war hammer, war pick, dagger, Gutbuster jug, torch, Heartstone, crystals, alternate head, and interchangeable hands. Collector-friendly Ultimate packaging with opening front flap."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Great addition to any mythical collection

Box Contents

Elkhorn the Good Dwarf Fighter figure

Alternate head

Interchangeable hands

Sword and sheath

Shield

Backpack

Bearded axe

Battle axe

War Hammer

War pick

Dagger

Gutbuster jug

Torch

Heartstone

Crystals

