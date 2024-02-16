Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: d&d, dungeons & dragons, NECA

NECA Debuts New Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary Strongheart

Step into the world of Dungeons & Dragons with NECA for the games 50th Anniversary featuring the return of Strongheart

Get ready to step into the mystical world of Dungeons & Dragons once again with the help of NECA. NECA is back and is enhancing its previous D&D figures as they help celebrate the landmark event of Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary. It appears that Warduk, Zarak, Elkhorn, and Strongheart are all coming back with a throwback deco to their original vintage action figures. Take a stroll down memory lane with NECA as Strongheart returns and features some retro paint from his '80s action figure LJN release. On top of that, NECA has put this 7" tall figure in vintage-inspired card back packaging. Not as many accessories are included as in the previous NECA Ultimate Strongheart, but they have sacrificed accessories for nostalgia here.

Dungeons & Dragons popularity continues to thrive, and many companies are dropping their own line of figures. However, NECA is giving fans updated designs for classic characters with their Ultimates line, and the added retro packaging and deco here, are very well executed. Collectors surely do not want to miss out on bringing home these 50th Anniversary figures that are priced at $35 each. Strongheart kicks things off first with a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary Strongheart

"Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons with NECA and WizKids! For this special occasion they have reimagined the classic Strongheart action figure release for the modern collector's market, with special touches to celebrate 50 years of D&D. Featuring a retro paint deco, the figure includes a sword and sheath, dagger, articulated helmet visor, and vintage style cloth cape. This 50th Anniversary Strongheart action figure comes on blister card packaging that is a tribute to the original release."

Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons game

Celebrates 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons

Features a retro paint deco

Fully articulated

Great addition to any fantasy collection

