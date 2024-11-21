Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: disney, NECA, the nightmare before christmas

NECA Debuts New The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Ultimate Figure

Return to Halloween Town with NECA as they unveil the return of The Nightmare Before Christmas with some brand new Ultimate figures

Article Summary NECA reveals new Ultimate figures from The Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring iconic character Sally.

Ultimate Sally figure includes accessories like her cat, Halloween Jack-in-the-box, and swappable faces.

Pre-orders available now for $36.99, with December 2024 release; Jack Skellington and more also coming.

Collectible stands 7-inch tall with detailed packaging, bringing Tim Burton's classic film to collectors.

The spooky holiday spirit from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is coming to life with some new collectibles from NECA. This Halloween and Christmas crossover film, is legendary for its stop-motion animated, with a massive assortment of characters. One of them is Sally, a rag doll that was brought to life by mad scientist Dr. Finkelstein in Halloween Town. She searches for independence, sneaking out from her creator's home to explore the world. Throughout the film, she is the voice of reason and compassion for Jack Skellington as he seeks a new holiday to conquer: Christmas. Her unspoken love for Jack has her helping him prepare for the holiday, even though she worries that things might not go well.

Now, NECA is bringing Sally to life in a remarkable way with an impressive The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimate figure. These figures look like they came right off of the screen and are loaded with accessories and details. Sally will come with her cat, a Halloween Jack-in-the-box, a pumpkin, her picnic basket for Jack, and a variety of swappable faces. Pre-orders for these new figures are starting to arrive for pre-order for $36.99 each, with Jack Skellington, the Mayor, and Christmas Jack releasing alongside Sally. They are set for a December 2024 release date, and keep an eye out for them to arrive in stores like Walmart and Target, which carry NECA products.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimate Sally

"Sally, the clever rag doll created by Dr. Finkelstein, returns as a fully articulated figure from NECA. The true, pure heart of Halloween Town, Sally warns Jack that his plans to take over Christmas may end in ruin. Standing in 7-inch scale, Ultimate Sally includes interchangeable hands and multiple faceplates, a jar of Deadly Nightshade, basket, spoon, cat, bottle, fish bones on a plate, cat-in-the-box, pumpkin, display stand, and more! Comes in collector-friendly packaging with opening front flap."

