NECA Officially Announces Universal Monsters Wolf Man Color Figure

NECA has the Universal Monsters license now, and you can expect quite a few offerings from them for years to come. At least, we hope so. The first release, Frankenstein, is hitting Walmarts right now, and we loved it. Now, the main event is here as far as I am concerned: the Wolf Man. This version is the color version, though we still don't know which of the Universal Monsters will have a color version, black and white version, or both. He will come with both a human head with a perfect Lon Chaney Jr. portrait and two different Wolf Man heads. He will also come with interchangeable human and wolf parts for his hands and legs. Throw in the trademark cane, an animal trap, and a base, and this just became my figure of the year, and I don't even have it yet. Check it out below.

I'm Telling You: This Universal Monsters Line Will Be One Of The Best Of All-Time

"For the 70th anniversary of Universal's horror film classic, NECA is excited to reveal The Wolf Man in Ultimate action figure form! Starring Lon Chaney Jr., 1941's The Wolf Man is critically acclaimed for Chaney's moving performance and the special effects. The sculpt captures the human and monster sides of this complicated character with interchangeable heads, hands, and lower legs. The figure stands 7" scale, features the authorized likeness of Lon Chaney Jr, and also includes wolf cane, animal trap, and stand accessories. Display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Box Contents

The Wolf Man figure

3 Head sculpts

2 Pairs of lower legs

2 Pairs of hands

Extra right hand

Cane

Animal trap

Base

This figure is up for preorder right now for shipping in November, a perfect gift for any Universal Monsters fan for the holidays.