New Batman: The Animated Series Two-Face DC Direct Figure Revealed
Target kicks off their latest Geek Out 2024 event with McFarlane Toys bringing plenty of new exclusives like more animated Batman
Two-Face is one of Gotham's most tragic villains and was masterfully portrayed in Batman: The Animated Series. Once, he was an ambitious and popular district attorney known as Harvey Dent. However, his life takes a dark turn after an acid attack by crime boss Rupert Thorne, which ends up leaving him horribly disfigured. Struggling with his new look, Harvey succumbs to his darker side, becoming a new criminal in Gotham, known as Two-Face. McFarlane Toys is now bringing this popular design of Two-Face to life as their debut, a brand new Batman: The Animated Series Build A Figure wave. The wave will consist of Lightning Strikes Batman, Batgirl, and Christmas Joker with Maxie Zeus being the Build-A-Figure creation. Plucked right off the screen, Two-Face's black and white suit is nicely crafted here with his signature disfigured look. Pre-orders for this new figure are already live at Target for $24.99, and the whole set of figures is set for an October 2024 release.
McFarlane Toys Batman: The Animated Series Two-Face
"Harvey Dent has led a deeply conflicted life. Possessing a split personality that veers between two extremes—good and evil— Dent goes by the name of Two-Face. It is an apt description of his physical appearance. Scarred by acid into outwardly becoming the monster he once hid away from the world, Two-Face has become a tragic figure and one of Batman's most unpredictable and dangerous opponents."
- Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure
- Designed with articulation for posing and play
- TWO-FACE™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™
- Accessories include 3 extra hands, TNT and MAXIE ZEUS Collect-to-build head, hands and lighting bolt piece
- Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back
- Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures