New Batman: The Animated Series Two-Face DC Direct Figure Revealed

Target kicks off their latest Geek Out 2024 event with McFarlane Toys bringing plenty of new exclusives like more animated Batman

Article Summary Celebrate the launch of Target's Geek Out 2024 event with exclusive Batman: The Animated Series figures.

McFarlane Toys reveals a new Two-Face figure from Batman: The Animated Series, complete with iconic details.

Two-Face figure features an intricate black and white suit, disfigured look, and multiple accessories for $24.99.

Pre-order your Batman: The Animated Series Two-Face now for October 2024 release, along with other new figures.

Two-Face is one of Gotham's most tragic villains and was masterfully portrayed in Batman: The Animated Series. Once, he was an ambitious and popular district attorney known as Harvey Dent. However, his life takes a dark turn after an acid attack by crime boss Rupert Thorne, which ends up leaving him horribly disfigured. Struggling with his new look, Harvey succumbs to his darker side, becoming a new criminal in Gotham, known as Two-Face. McFarlane Toys is now bringing this popular design of Two-Face to life as their debut, a brand new Batman: The Animated Series Build A Figure wave. The wave will consist of Lightning Strikes Batman, Batgirl, and Christmas Joker with Maxie Zeus being the Build-A-Figure creation. Plucked right off the screen, Two-Face's black and white suit is nicely crafted here with his signature disfigured look. Pre-orders for this new figure are already live at Target for $24.99, and the whole set of figures is set for an October 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys Batman: The Animated Series Two-Face

"Harvey Dent has led a deeply conflicted life. Possessing a split personality that veers between two extremes—good and evil— Dent goes by the name of Two-Face. It is an apt description of his physical appearance. Scarred by acid into outwardly becoming the monster he once hid away from the world, Two-Face has become a tragic figure and one of Batman's most unpredictable and dangerous opponents."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure

Designed with articulation for posing and play

TWO-FACE™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 3 extra hands, TNT and MAXIE ZEUS Collect-to-build head, hands and lighting bolt piece

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

