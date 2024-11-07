Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New DC Comics Dark Knight Triumphant Page Punchers Set Coming Soon

McFarlane Toys has unveiled some brand new DC Comics Page Puncher 2-Packs as they step into some iconic comics from the past

Article Summary Discover McFarlane's new DC Comics Page Punchers 2-Packs, featuring Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns.

Revisit the iconic Batman vs. Joker saga with a comic and two 3” figures, great for collectors and new fans.

Get ready for the Batman: Dark Knight Triumphant bundle, releasing December 2024, priced at just $16.99.

Includes 3” Batman & Joker figures, 6 articulation points, comic book stand, and themed bookmark.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Comics Page Punchers comic book bundles, including a return to the Frank Miller era. This new set allows new and old fans to revisit the Dark Knight Returns saga with a new bundle with a comic book and two mini figures. The Dark Knight Triumphant is the second issue of Frank Miller's acclaimed The Dark Knight Returns series. It features Batman facing off against the Joker, who has returned and is ready to spill some blood across Gotham. Sealed in a clamshell, this DC Comics Page Punchers bundle comes with the infamous comic book as well as a display stand and themed bookmark.

The DC Comics set also comes with a Batman and Joker figure, featuring their outfits from the comic, and will stand 3" tall. They will only have 6 points of articulation but are perfect for any collection or just kicking off introducing comics to a newer generation. This Batman: Dark Knight Triumphant Page Puncher is set for a December 2024 release and is priced at only $16.99. Pre-orders are already live, and be on the lookout for other new Page Puncher releases like the Dark Nights: Metal 2-Pack.

Batman & The Joker (DC Page Punchers) 2-Pack

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime,the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice! Now, after 10 years in retirement, Batman returns!"

Packed with two pocket sized heroes or villains at a 3" scale based on the Dark Nights Metal comic.

3" scale figures based on their iconic comic book looks.

6 points of articulation to Punch and Kick.

Includes a comic book stand and bookmark.

Comes packaged in an a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figures are based on.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!