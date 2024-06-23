Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, stranger things

New Masters of the Universe X Stranger Things Revealed by Mattel

Get ready for another wild Masters of the Universe crossover figure set as a villain from Stranger Things has arrived

Article Summary Masters of the Universe crosses over with Stranger Things in a new 2-Pack set.

He-Man battles Vecna with Upside Down-inspired accessories and looks.

Set includes Hellfire Club shield for He-Man and Vecna's Staff of Time.

Available for pre-order at Target for $34.99, releasing October 2024.

There have been some interesting collaborations from Masters of the Universe lately like the crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. However, there has been a wilder crossover to arrive as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe take on the Upside Down. That is right, Hawkins, Indiana, is coming to Eternia with their new crossover with Stranger Things. This is a very interesting event, but it brings helmets from franchises to collide for the ultimate fight between good and evil. A brand new 2-Pack figure set is on the way with He-Man taking on Stranger Things Vecna. Vecna will get some themed accessories, like a Staff of Time inspired by the grandfather clock from the show, and He-Man will wield a Hellfire Club shield. If you love these two franchises, then this set is a no-brainer, and it will be priced at $34.99 with an October 2024 release date. Pre-orders are live with Target and be on the lookout for the first crossover 2-Pack with Skeletor and the Demogorgon.

Masters of the Universe X Stranger Things He-Man and Vecna

"Welcome to Upside Down, Eternia!, An overlap of Masters of the Universe and the Netflix Series Stranger Things brings these unique figures to life. Each fully articulated 5.5-inch scale figure has elements from both franchises. This pack contains a strangely colored He-Man, as he would appear in Upside Down Eternia, but with a classic MOTU harness, Power Sword and axe. He carries a Hellfire Club-inspired demon shield."

These MOTU Origins Customized action figure packs represent a thrilling crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and the hit Netflix original series, Stranger Things

​With skin tones reflecting The Upside Down, He-Man has a classic MOTU harness, Power Sword and axe but also carries a Hellfire Club-inspired demon shield

​Vecna is outfitted in Eternian-style harness encrusted with a spider emblem. He's armed with a fire-forged staff inspired by a grandfather clock, the Staff of Time

