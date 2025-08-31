Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, masters of the universe

New Masters of the Universe Zodac Statue Debuting from Iron Studios

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including The Masters of the Universe

Zodac stands out as a cosmic judge, balancing good and evil in the Masters of the Universe story.

This collectible statue features Zodac on his iconic chair, embodying the mythos of Eternia.

Now available for pre-order at $259.99 with a scheduled release date of June 2026.

Zodac is a mysterious and powerful character from the Masters of the Universe (MOTU) franchise. Introduced in the early 1980s, Mattel's toy line and the Funimation animated series, Zodac's origin is shrouded in mystery, making him one of the most intriguing figures in Eternia. Unlike most characters who are strictly heroes or villains, Zodac serves as a cosmic judge who balances the forces of good and evil. His exact motives and allegiances often remain ambiguous, adding depth to the Master of the Universe storyline.

Iron Studios is now bringing this cosmic being to life for their 1/10 Masters of the Universe collection. Balance the scale and add some more of the comics mythos of Eternia to your He-Man collection with this impressive statue that is packed with detail. These designs add more realistic elements to the infamous Masters of the Universe franchise, which is a welcome addition to both new and old collectors. This statue features Zodac sitting upon his chair, ready to judge as he wears his iconic helmet and armor. Standing 8.4" tall, this Masters of the Universe statue from Iron Studios is already up for pre-order for $259.99 and has a June 2026 release date.

Zodac – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

