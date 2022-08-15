New Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Gear Swings On Into shopDisney

I am obsessed with Spider-Man, and 2022 has been a great year to be a fan as it marks the 60th Anniversary of teh wall-crawler. Plenty of collectibles have arrived for the event, and this Beyond Amazing program has been a wild ride with exclusive Spidey Pops from Funko, Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro, and so much more. Even shopDisney is joining in on all the fun as they drop some new gear online. From hats, backpacks, and even an ornament, you can now show off your love for Spider-Man in new cool ways. The new 60th Anniversary Beyond Amazing items consist of:

Spider-Man Snowglobe Sketchbook Ornament

Beyond Amazing 60th Anniversary Collectible Key – Special Edition

Beyond Amazing 60th Anniversary Backpack

Beyond Amazing 60th Anniversary Crossbody Bag

Beyond Amazing 60th Anniversary Hat

Each of the designs is roughly the same, showing off black, white, and red pictures of a montage of Spidey goodness. The backpack and crossbody bags are very slick, and I think that the crossbody bag might need to come home with me. The Concept Christmas Spider-man ornament is fun, and I always loved the winter design for our web-slinger. Your Spidey style is only enhanced by the Beyond Amazing hat, and the shopDisney key is just a traditional release for shopDisney at this point. All of these new Spider-Man 60th Anniversary products can be found right here, and get them while you can! Thwip!

"Celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the "Beyond Amazing" Spider-Man. This headwear if fit for a super hero with artwork of Spider-Man in different panels and embroidered 60th text to commemorate 60 years of the friendly neighborhood crime fighter."

Artwork of Spider-Man in multiple panels

Embroidered "60th" text

"Spider-Man" patch applique

"Beyond Amazing" embroidred text on bill

Contrast flat bill

Embroidered eyelets

Button topper

Adjustable backstrap with metal buckle

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man

"Generations have been caught up in the web of intrigue spun by Spider-Man in the 60 years since his comic debut. This dynamic backpack captures some memorable moments and poses of the Marvel super hero who is Beyond Amazing."

Exterior front compartment with zip closure and Spider-Man mask appliqué

Flap closure with zip pocket with red side release buckle fasteners

Spider-Man montage sublimated art with embroidered "Beyond amazing" and "60th"

Back and sides features Spider-Man montage sublimated art

Adjustable padded back straps

Top carry loop

Marvel tag

"Celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the web-slinging super hero with this "Beyond Amazing" crossbody bag. Featuring artwork of Spider-Man's mask, two compartments, and adjustable carrying strap, this bag is a perfect way to commemorate 60 years of your friendly neighborhood crime fighter."

Embroidered Spider-Man mask design on front pocket

"60th" embroidered text

"Beyond Amazing" screen printed text

Woven "Spider-Man" patch

Main compartment with zipper closure

Front pocket with zipper closure

Woven Marvel logo tag

Removable, adjustable carrying strap

Fabric lining

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man

"Unlock the adventure and excitement of the Marvel Universe with this shopDisney exclusive collectible key celebrating the 60th Anniversary of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

Special Edition

Collectible, 3-D sculpted key with "D" icon

Marvel logo teeth

Vintage Spider-Man comic art and logo

Comes in a commemorative 60th Anniversary window display box

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Marvel's Spider-Man

Spider-Man debuted in Marvel Comics' Amazing Fantasy #15 (August 1962)

Created especially for Disney store and shopDisney.com

"It's Christmastime in the city and Spidey is surrounded by snowballs in this glass globe ornament. A cityscape base and glittering accents help make this a super holiday selection."

Glass globe ornament

Fully sculpted Spider-Man figure within

"Snow" pellets

Sculpted cityscape base

Lobster claw clasp

Satin ribbon for hanging

From Disney store artist sketchbook designs

Part of our Marvel Sketchbook Ornament Collection