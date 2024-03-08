Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, toy story

New Toy Story Remixed Three-Eyed Aliens Return to Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is ready to party with more Three-Eyed Aliens from the world of Toy Story as they bring back some remixed fun

Article Summary Beast Kingdom revives fan-favorite Three-Eyed Aliens from Toy Story with quirky new looks.

The collection includes costume remixes featuring Woody, Buzz, Lotso, and Monsters, Inc. characters.

Toy Story Remixed Aliens available in Blind Box 6-Piece set, pre-order now for August 2024 release.

Classic and remixed designs, capturing Pixar's charm, are ready to join any Toy Story enthusiasts' collection.

Beast Kingdom is bringing back one of their more popular sets of collectibles as the Three-Eyed Aliens from the world of Toy Story are back. During one of Pixar's anniversaries, Beast Kingdom dropped a new line of adorable collectibles that showed some "remixed" designs of the Aliens. There were more like costumes that those iconic Pizza Planet creatures wore and it features some other popular franchises. Well, back by popular demand, the remix party is back and ready for more fun as the original line-up has returned once again. This collection of Three-Eyed Aliens Remixed features the classic Pizza Planet designs and more Toy Story fun.

A few of the aliens will be featured right from Toy Story with Woody's Round-Up Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Lotso the Bear. Things then get scary with Monsters, Inc. as two Three-Eyes Aliens are coming dressed in as Sully and Boo. It does not end there, though, as there will also be a fully remixed Rainbow Alien and, of course, the beloved classic version that hails right from Pizza Planet. Toy Story and Pixar fans can find a whole Blind Box 6-Piece set priced at $65.99, and pre-orders are live right on the Beast Kingdom Store with an August 2024 release.

Beast Kingdom Brings Back Toy Story Remixed Aliens Minis

"The little 'Three-Eyed Aliens' from the Toy Story series are back, and back big in a range of remixed party blind boxes that will surely make fans collect them all! With the release of the original classic 3-inch 'Three-Eyed Alien', range from Mini Egg Attack, fans were quick to snap them all up! To celebrate, Beast Kingdom, The Entertainment Experience Brand is bringing back these characters from the original line-up, in a remix party for these adorable Little Green Men."

"Taking clothing inspiration from the many big characters out of the Pixar movies, we start the range with two best friends from Toy Story, a Black & White inspired Woody and a Buzz Lightyear with a bright and colorful costume, both transformed into little Aliens! Lots-o-Huggin' Bear also makes an appearance from Toy Story 3, with a see through costume! Next up Monster Inc fans can rejoice, with Sully himself taking on the roster as well as the infinitely cute Boo, dressed up in a Monster! In addition to the five remixed Three-Eyed Aliens, there is a sixth Alien in the classic spaceman suite getup!"

