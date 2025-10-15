Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: 2000 ad, hiya toys

Nu Earth Awaits with Hiya Toys New 2000 AD Rogue Trooper 1/12 Figure

Return to the poisoned wastelands of Nu Earth as Rogue Trooper comes to life with a new 1/12 scale action figure from Hiya Toys

Article Summary Discover Hiya Toys' new 1/12 scale Rogue Trooper figure from the iconic 2000 AD universe.

Features include four pairs of hands, two alternate faces, grenades, weapon effects, and signature gear.

Rogue Trooper comes with Gunnar, Bagman, and Helm bio-chips capturing 2000 AD comic lore.

Pre-order now for $105.99 with a highly detailed sculpt and Q4 2026 release date announced.

Hiya Toys is back with a brand new 1/12 scale figure as they expand their roster for their 2000 AD collection. Get ready to return to the war-ravaged planet of Nu-Earth, as Rogue Trooper has arrived to join your Judge Dredd display with an impressive 6.5" figure. Rogue is a Genetic Infantryman, a blue-skinned super-soldier that was engineered to survive the planet's toxic atmosphere. Sadly, he is the sole survivor of the infamous Quartz Zone Massacre, after they were betrayed by a traitor general during the battle.

Rogue also carries with him three bio-chips containing the personalities of his fallen comrades, Gunnar (in his rifle), Bagman (in his backpack), and lastly Helm (in his helmet). Hiya Toy was sure to capture everything 2000 AD fans love about Rogue Trooper here with an impressive sculpt and accessories as he seeks out the tractor general who betrayed them. This sole survivor will also feature swappable heads, extra hands, grenades, a knife, and weapon effects to get the job done. Pre-orders for the 2000 AD Rogue Trooper 1/12 scale figure are already live through Hiya Toys for $105.99 with a Q4 2026 release date.

2000 AD – Hiya Toys – 1/12 Scale 6.5 Inch Rogue Trooper

"Bred for war, a legend forged in the poisoned wastelands of Nu Earth – he is the Rogue Trooper, now available as a 1/12 scale action figure from Hiya Toys. Created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons, Rogue Trooper is the blue-skinned soldier fighting his own war amidst the chem clouds of Nu-Earth, trapped between two opposing and intractable armies. His only company?"

"The digital personalities of his three dead comrades encoded into his equipment. After his team are betrayed and killed by a traitorous General, Rogue – together with biochip buddies Helm, Gunnar and Bagman – searches for the man who sold them out. This hyper-detailed figure features four pairs of interchangeable hands, two alternate faces and a host of accessories."

