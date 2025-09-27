Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, transformers

Optimus He-Man Arrives with New Masters of the Universe Collab

Worlds collide as new crossover figures are here as Masters of the Universe get their own set of Transformers themed armor

Article Summary Masters of the Universe and Transformers unite for an epic new crossover toy line from Mattel and Hasbro.

Optimus Prime Armor He-Man debuts at 5.5-inch scale with removable face mask and themed accessories.

Figure includes Matrix of Leadership Power Sword, Energon Shield, and Energon Axe for battle action.

Pre-orders for $29.99 are live now with a January 2026 release; Scare Glow/Starscream collab announced.

In an unexpected but exciting crossover, Mattel is combining the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Hasbro's Transformers. We have already seen a few of these figures, like Man-At-Arms, who dons new Bumblebee armor to take on Skeletor, who has acquired his own Megatron-themed armor. However, you can now have an impressive collaboration like this without the two main heroes, and now Mattel has debuted their new Optimus Prime Armor He-Man figure! The Most Powerful Autobot Armor in the Universe has arrived as this brand new figure blends the heroic strength of He-Man with the legendary design of Optimus Prime.

Designed in the Masters of the Universe Origins 5.5-inch scale, He-Man features 16 points of articulation and will have a removable Optimus Prime face mask. A nice selection of themed Transformers weapons is also included, like a Matrix of Leadership Power Sword, an Energon Shield, and an Energon Axe to take down Skeletor and his devious Megatron Armor. Pre-orders are already live for $29.99 with a January 2026 release, and be on the lookout for the MOTU x Transformers Scare Glow/ Starscream collab figure also coming soon.

Masters of the Universe Optimus Prime Armor He-Man

"A collaboration of iconic toy brands no one expected – Mattel's Masters of the Universe and Hasbro's Transformers – has created this compelling Optimus Prime Armor He-Man figure! It's the Most Powerful Autobot Armor in the Universe! The action figure is designed at MOTU Origins 5.5-inch scale with 16 points of articulation, deluxe detail, and weapon accessories. Modular body parts allow swap and share play or display; an included mini-comic explains the crossover storyline. Sure to be a hit among MOTU and Transformers fans alike, this figure is suitable for ages 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary."

