Pepper Potts to the Rescue with New Endgame Iron Studios Minico

Iron Studios has announced that the one and only Pepper Potts is getting her own MiniCo statue. Coming right out of the hit film, Avengers: Endgame, Rescue is here to help. She is in her new special armor made for her by Tony and joins the Avengers on the battlefield. The statue stands 6.6 inches and is highly detailed showing her face mask lifted. She is blasting off with a nice dynamic rocky and fiery base. Pepper Potts is a great addition to the MiniCo Avengers line and a worthy collectible for any fan.

While the MiniCo design style is slightly off but not many Pepper Potts collectibles exist. Marvel Legends and Funko both have Rescue Armor designs but none really show Pepper herself. So this will be a nice collectible for any fan of Endgame or of this armored lady herself. The Pepper Potts Rescue Armor Avengers Endgame MiniCo statue from Iron Studios is priced at $29.99. She is expected to fly on in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Avengers: Endgame MiniCo statues with Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and more.

"Pepper Potts, the Iron Lady in the Minico version by Iron Studios! Taking flight from rocky terrain with its propelling jets, and firing its "Unibeam" repulsive beam from the palm of her left hand, Virginia "Pepper" Potts is proudly presented in her heroic version "Pepper Potts – Avengers: Endgame – Minico" in her Rescue armor from Iron Studios."

"An exceptional woman, much more than an efficient employee for Tony Stark, Pepper became his most trusted and loyal ally, and inevitably his crush. Played by actress Gwyneth Paltrow since the first Marvel Studios movie "Iron Man" in 2008, Pepper naturally evolved from a personal secretary to a manager at Stark's companies, and was the most diplomatic link between S.H.I.E.L.D. and Stark on the Avengers project, and more than once saved Tony's life. Therefore, it is only fair that so many qualities would make her a Marvel heroine, and just like in the comics, she won her own armor called Rescue. Created in comic books by Stan Lee and Don Heck, in comic books Pepper became "Rescue" in the edition "The Invincible Iron Man # 10" in 2009, written by Matt Fraction and Salvador Larroca, and in theaters in Avengers: Endgame, when joined forces with Earth's heroes against Thanos."

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 6.6 in (H) x 3.9 in (W) x 4.7 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.2 lbs

Released US: Fourth quarter of 2020