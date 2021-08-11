Plastic Meatball Has Time Bandits, Labyrinth Figures Coming

Plastic Meatball is stepping their game up in a huge way this year. We already told you about their awesome line of Halloween retro figures coming, but they have two more exciting lines debuting before the end of the year. Time Bandits and Labyrinth are joining their 3.75-inch line, with figures coming out, including Evil and OG in pig form from Time Bandits and from Labyrinth Sarah and Jareth. The difference between those last two is that they secured the likeness right to David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, so they look much better than you would usually get in this scale. Check out the amazing figure goodness below.

Plastic Meatball Is Making A Name For Themselves Fast

Retro figures are all the rage right now, and they are steering right into that nostalgia. Already they have figures from this year's Psycho Goreman, the best movie you haven't watched yet. And to do figures from a film like Time Bandits, which has never had figures before that I can remember, that is a huge get. And they are not done either. They are also teasing a 2022 release for 3.75. retro Battle of the Planets figures as well.

Kenner made some of the most iconic figures ever made in this scale, and Super7 has picked up that ball and run with it with their reAction figures. Now, a new company will be here to help fill in the ranks, and we can have the ultimate 3.75-inch figure battles of all time. It is everything we wanted as kids. These four figures will go up for sale over at their site sometime soon, and hopefully, you are not dumb like I was with Halloween and miss the preorder. Don't sleep on these.