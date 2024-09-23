Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: barbie, dc comics, mattel

Poison Ivy Fights for the Green as Mattel's Newest Barbie Release

Barbie Signature is stepping into the world of DC Comics as they unveil some brand new dolls featuring some iconic villains

Article Summary Poison Ivy gets her own Barbie Signature doll, boasting intricate vine details and her classic green-themed aesthetic.

The eco-terrorist Barbie showcases flowing red hair and plant-controlling powers, blending beauty with danger.

Releasing alongside a Harley Quinn Barbie, both figures are available for pre-order, with Ivy set for November 2024.

Celebrating Batman’s 85th Anniversary, Poison Ivy Barbie includes iconic accessories like a Venus fly trap and bow.

Batman better watch out as Poison Ivy, the eco-terrorist, is back in Gotham and is getting her very own Barbie Signature doll from Mattel. The Poison Ivy Barbie captures her green-themed aesthetic, showcasing her plant-controlling powers through intricate vine details on her outfit. However, do not let her beauty fool you; she is a deadly foe to come across and has even mind-controlled Superman! With flowing red hair and the power of the green in her hands, Poison Ivy is a very interesting Barbie, but it is a stunning release. Ivy will also be releasing alongside a DC Comics Harley Quinn Barbie Signature doll, which is also up for pre-order and is selling out fast. These baddies are ready for a night on the town, and it will be interesting to see if more heroines from the DC Universe will come in the future. Pre-orders for this Poison Ivy Barbie Doll are already live for $55, and she is set for a November 2024 release, so get her while you can!

Barbie Signature Poison Ivy

"As nature's fiercest defender, this Barbie Signature Poison Ivy doll is ready to entangle her enemies in her iconic bodysuit lush with vine prints. She has smooth green skin from the chlorophyll flowing through her veins and toxic red lips that match her fiery hair. This posable Poison Ivy collectible doll also comes with her beloved Venus fly trap and bow and arrow to take over the concrete jungle of Gotham City. Colors and decorations may vary. Doll cannot stand alone."

Barbie® joins forces with Poison Ivy to celebrate Batman's 85th Anniversary with DC!

Ready to defend nature, this Barbie Signature Poison Ivy doll wears her iconic bodysuit lush with vine prints.

With chlorophyll flowing through her veins, she has smooth green skin and toxic red lips that match her fiery hair.

