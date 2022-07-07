Pokemon Black and White 2 ARTFX J Statues Return with Kotobukiya

I definitely think that Pokémon Black 2 and Pokémon White 2 are some of the more unpopular Pokemon games. It was one of the only games actually to get a sequel, which was pretty interesting. For fans who do love the series, Kotobukiya is showing one of the protagonists some love as Nate joins the ARTFX J statue. Nate and his companion Oshawatt are ready to uncover the secrets of the land and add some zest to your Pokemon collection. Nate comes in at roughly 8" tall and Oshawott is sculpted separately allowing for collectors to display him how they wish. This makes the first reproduction of these heroes with updated craftsmanship that really makes them stand out. The Pokemon Black and White 2 ArtFX J Nate with Oshawott 1/8 Scale Statue is priced at $174.99. Pre-orders are set to release in January 2023, and fans can reserve theirs right here. Be sure to keep your eyes out for the Rosa and Snivy companion statue as well to showcase some more Pokemon action.

"Based on an original illustration from Hitoshi Ariga, one of the protagonists from Pokémon Black 2 and Pokémon White 2, Nate is coming to life as a figure! Check out the dynamic pose that captures him in the moment of throwing a Poké ball, with eyes peering from under his sun visor! Extra attention was paid to details like his complex hairstyle and the expression of his hand holding the Poké ball."

"Oshawott looks reliable standing with his scalchop at the ready on splashing waters recreated with clear parts! Thanks to popular demand, Rosa with Snivy will be brought back as a reproduction! Look forward to more upcoming Kotobukiya Pokémon figure series!"

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: Kotobukiya, oshawott, pokemon