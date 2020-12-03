Replica Poke Ball From Pokemon Arrives From The Wand Company

Your Pokémon adventure is about to begin as Sideshow Collectible, and The Wand Company present their very own Poke Ball replica from Pokemon. This premium high-quality replica will give fans the most accurate version of the Poke Ball to date. With an engineer metal shell and deep colors, this will be a collectible that collectors will want in their growing Pokemon collection. The replica will be equipped with proximity sensing technology allowed in the center button to glow when it senses motion. Pressing the button will also activate it, allowing it to light up and initiate the Pokémon catching sequence iconic to the games. This Poke Ball replica is the first officially licensed premium collectible that Pokémon fans can own. The replica will come in a special case that will get its own uniquely numbered hologram showing authenticity. This is one Pokémon collectible that hard-core fans will not want to miss out on.

It is quite surprising that after all this time, Pokémon has not hit the high-quality collectible circuit. We have Pokémon cards, plushes, and animated statues, but this one really takes the cake. The Poke Ball is such an iconic tool in the world of Pokémon that it will be a necessary collectible for any loving fan of the series. The Electronic Die-cast Replica Pokemon Poke Ball from Sideshow Collectibles and The Wand Company is priced at $100. It is set to release between March-May 2021, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles here.

"Sideshow and The Wand Company are proud to present the Poké Ball. This premium quality, highly accurate Poké Ball replica, made with an engineered metal shell, has a deeply colored surface that is sensitive to touch and proximity. With its brightly illuminated button and lift-to-display illuminated presentation case, this Poké Ball promises to be a beautiful addition to any Pokémon collection."

"The Wand Company's Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica is the first officially-licensed premium collectible replica for Pokémon fans. Equipped with proximity-sensing technology, the Poké Ball's button glows when it senses motion; pressing the button changes the light color or starts a Pokémon-catching illumination sequence. Ideal for collectors, the replica comes with a presentation case – authenticated by a uniquely-numbered hologram – and a polished stainless steel ring so that you can display your Poké Ball however you want. Enjoy multi-colored lights glowing under the Poké Ball when you open the case; control them by touching the case's metal plaque!"