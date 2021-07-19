Power Rangers PulseCon Exclusive Will Be Pudgy Pig And He's Awesome

PulseCon is coming this fall, and the Power Rangers will be there as well. The PulseCon exclusive Ranger figure will be everyone's favorite villain Pudgy Pig. He will come housed in a Yellow case that looks a little like a lunchbox but isn't quite a lunchbox? More importantly, he comes with swappable parts, oversized utensils he uses as weapons, and fake food. He also has an articulated jaw, so you can put a ton of expressions on him or just feed him food. Check him out below.

Power Rangers Pudgy Pig PulseCon Exclusive Details

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99/Available: Fall 2021)

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From DINO FURY back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! GO GO BACK TO ERNIE'S JUICE BAR with the POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6" MIGHTY MORPHIN PUDGY PIG Figure. Who can forget the iconic first appearance of Pudgy Pig? When the Youth Center hosts a Cultural Food Festival, Rita sends Pudgy Pig to ruin the festivities. The PUDGY PIG Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, food fight accessories, oversized fork and knife weapon accessories, and blast effect piece for more ways to play or display. To add to the fun, the figure comes in premium, 90s-inspired lunchbox packaging to take you back to the days at the lunch table with that classic lunchbox inspo in mind. WARNING: the PUDGY PIG Figure does not include real food, but it does include fake food accessories inspired by the potbellied porcine's appearance in the season 1 episode, "Food Fight." GO GO, POWER RANGERS! Look for more collectibles in the LIGHTNING COLLECTION. Each is sold separately. Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada & UK in Fall 2021."

I mean, come on. This is the villain we all have been waiting for in this line. While this version is a PulseCOn exclusive, I am sure a regular release will follow, with fewer bells and whistles. For now, though, you will want to jump all over the Power Rangers Pudgy Pig PulseCon exclusive when it drops on Pulse later this fall.