Power Rangers Lightning Collection SDCC Reveals Include Dragonzord

Power Rangers collectors got a couple of surprise reveals during the Boom Studios panel at SDCC, as two more figures in the popular Lightning Collection are coming. One is a metallic version of the Mighty Morphin White Ranger. Pretty cool that they kicked off the line with White Ranger and now they have this special version coming. I have enjoyed the metallic looks of the Rangers. The other reveal is the next Zord Ascension Project figure, the Dragonzord. Below you can see many pics of both, as well as full details. You can preorder them right here.

Power Rangers SDCC Reveals

This Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project Dragonzord (Z-0121) is a premium, collectible figure made with an incredible attention to detail and the love of true fans of Power Rangers and awesome giant robots. Featuring 13 premium accessories and the ability to combine with the MZ-0101 Dino Megazord — in both Dragonzord Battle Mode or the Mega Dragonzord form— this figure is a truly morphinominal addition to any fan's shelf.

Includes: Figure and 13 Accessories

1:144-SCALE COLLECTIBLE FIGURE: The Dragonzord will fit right in with already-existing displays

INSPIRED BY ORIGINAL CONCEPT ART: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has roots in Japan, and the design of these figures is inspired by on concept art from that original inspiration

THE ULTIMATE DISPLAY PIECE, PART 1: Incredible detailing, including translucent pieces and specialized paint techniques to highlight the details of the Dragonzord

A UNIQUE UNBOXING EXPERIENCE: We're transporting you to the Zord Ascension Project and putting you inside the cockpit with premium packaging unlike anything you've seen before from Power Rangers

THE ULTIMATE DISPLAY PIECE, PART 2: The Dragonzord comes with 13 premium accessories including blast FX inspired Dragonzord's finger weapons from the show!

THE ULTIMATE DISPLAY PIECE, PART 3: Open the head of the Dragonzord and attach one of the 3 included Green Ranger slug accessories

ZAP IS AN ECOSYSTEM OF ZORD COLLECTIBILITY: The Z-0121 Dragonzord combines with the MZ-0101 Dino Megazord Zords to form the Dragonzord Battle Mode or the Mega Dragonzord! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)