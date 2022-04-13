Power Rangers Red Ranger Power Sword Replica Revealed from Hasbro

The Power Rangers Lightning Collection has revealed a powerful new collectible as they announce their newest replica. Coming to us from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, fans can now become the Red Ranger with this iconic Power Sword. Jason's blade is brought to life right out of the hit television series and features new touch activated light effects. The Power Sword will feature a display stand and will be an excellent companion piece for the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Red Ranger helmet. With a big item like this debuting, I would not be sureties if we saw a restock on that helmet because you know it will be in demand. The Power Rangers Red Ranger Sword is priced at $219.99, is set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders are live and located right here. Be sure to check out all of the other Lightning Collection replicas from helmets, Power Coins, Morphers, and weapons to bring the world of Rangers to life.

"Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Red Ranger Power Sword Collectible – IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original MMPR, the Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from nearly 30 years. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! Includes: Power Lance and display stand"

LIGHTNING COLLECTION ROLEPLAY WEAPON: A premium roleplay — or cosplay, if that's your jam — Power Rangers collectible with lights, sounds, and touch-activated light fx

INSPIRED BY MIGHTY MORPHIN: The original 1993 TV series that started it all. The Red Ranger Jason was one of five teenagers with attitudes who protected the world from Rita Repulsa, before he passed the Power Sword to Rocky

TOUCH-ACTIVATED PROGRESSIVE LIGHT FX: Inspired by the iconic original move the MMPR Red Ranger makes in the show

INCLUDES DISPLAY STAND: Show the world (or your fellow geek friends) your subjectively amazing collectible roleplay item

LOOK FOR OTHER LIGHTNING COLLECTION ROLEPLAY ITEMS: Including helmets, other Mighty Morphin Power Blaster weapons, and morphers