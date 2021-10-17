Pre-orders Arrive for Upcoming DC Direct/ McFarlane The Batman Statues

During yesterday's DC Fandom event, Todd McFarlane gave fans a glimpse at some of their upcoming DC Direct collectibles. McFarlane Toys announced the partnership of DC Direct, reviving some very popular collectible lines. From Batman Black & White and Harley Quinn Black, White & Red to Designer Series statues, fans are in for a big treat in 2022. One of the reveals from yesterday was a brand new 1:6 The Batman and McFarlane Toys wasted no time soliciting pre-orders. On top of Batman, it looks like The Riddler is also getting his very own 1:6 scale statue with both featuring a logo base from the movie.

Both statues feature beautifully crafted appearances from the upcoming 2022 film, and Batman will even get a possible fabric cape. This new Caped Crusader film is setting up some pretty incredible things for the world of DC Comics, and these statues will be perfect additions to any collection. Priced at $169.99 each, these new DC Direct and McFarlane Toys statues are set to release in April 2022, with pre-orders located here. Be on the lookout for more The Batman collectible heading our way with new LEGO sets and figures from the DC Multiverse line.

"Batman 1:6 Resin Statue (The Batman) – The Batman is two years into his role as Gotham's embodiment of vengeance – a nocturnal vigilante who strikes fear in the hearts of criminals. A reclusive scion of Gotham's richest family questioning his family's legacy, The World's Greatest Detective stalks the streets at night employing a lethal combination of mental mastery, physical strength and expert technology on his journey to becoming the City's symbol of hope."

Product Features:

Based on the costume from The Batman movie

1:6 scale highly detailed resin statue

High-end deco and sculpt detail

Poseable fabric cape

Movie logo serves as the statue's base

*Prototypes shown. Final product subject to change.

"The Riddler 1:6 Resin Statue (The Batman) – The Riddler has quickly established himself as Gotham's deadliest threat yet. This enigmatic, masked killer has devised a sinister series of puzzles and tortuous devices to entrap Gotham's elite and publicly unmask the city's darkest truths."

Product Features:

Based on the costume used in The Batman Movie

1:6 scale highly detailed resin statue

High-end deco and sculpt detail

Movie logo serves as the statue's base