NECA's Predator Line Keeps Going Strong After All This Time

NECA may be at its highest peak of popularity right now. The company is putting out home run after home run of figures from top-tier licenses that we could only dream they could before. TMNT. Kong. The Thing. But those of us who have been with the company for a long time know that it all goes back to one: Predator. There are over 100 figures in their Predator line, a staggering number not even they probably thought they would get to if they were being honest. Yet here we are, as we take a look at two new Predator figures they sent us over to take a look at. We love this line, so we were happy to.

Just Keep Up The Great Work On Predator NECA

They sent over the new Ultimate Guardian and the Ultimate Battle Damaged City Hunter from Predator 2 to show you, and like always, we love the Ultimate packaging. I heard someone in my comic shop the other day say he wished they moved to a blister card, and I asked him why. He said just to switch things up. That is crazy. NECA perfected the box for any type of collector, MOC, or loose. Hell, I open all my figs and still hang onto these boxes because they are cool. Never change this NECA. Never.

The Guardian is a neat Predator figure. The cannon fire attachments are just two of the ridiculous amount of accessories that these come with. The Guardian has multiple hands, the cannon fire attachments, swappable heads, and more. Like all Predators, the detail work in both sculpt and paint aps are second to none. Especially when you switch to the non-helmet head, I prefer that look, and the open jaw on this guy is a standout from the last few releases. NECA has also shortened the pegs on the swappable parts and making it way easier to switch them out, which for me, at least, has always been a challenge on these.

Of the two, I like the Battle Damaged figure more. I love the different dynamic that the missing hand gives to the figure. The hand is included as well to stick on there, but who would display this like that? I love the Predator blood on the chest as well, trailing onto his leg. It really gives the figure a sense of purpose, like he has been through it battling through your figure collection and came out the other side victorious, but not without his scars.

I don't really have any issues with these. The staff ends are a little britte, so be careful removing those from the tray. But besides that, these are welcome additions to my NECA collection and my Predator shelf. These are in stores now, I have seen them at Targets, or you can order them here.