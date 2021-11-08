Prepare for The Book of Boba Fett with These Star Wars Collectibles

The Book of Boba Fett is premiering at the end of December, and the holiday is the best way to prepare for the event. There are plenty of Boba Fett collectibles out there, so it might be hard to navigate what are some of the best ones to own. It is almost gift-giving time, so we figured we would round up some of our best "Buy it Now" items out there for your holiday list or just to add to your Star Wars collection. Starting us off first is our cheapest option with the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi Figures. Both priced at only $13.99, these figures are loaded with detail, a fabric cape, and come with his iconic weapons that are necessary for bounty hunting. Both figures have already hit stores and can be found online, with Empire located here and Return found here.

Both of those Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are great, and it is even better when you combine them with the Slave I companion ship. This awesome spacecraft features a parking and flying rotation system and comes with a carbonite Han Solo accessory. We will be seeing a lot of Slave I in The Book of Boba Fett, so this is a necessary collectible for any fan of this infamous bounty hunter. Priced at $149.99, this Vintage Collection ship from Hasbro is packed with detail like never before and will fit three figures inside for more bounting hunting adventures for your collection.

Last but not least, we have some great Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett figures that are a must-own. The first is the Carbonized figure that gives Boba a special metallic shine to his armor. While this figure might not seem impressive as it is just another repaint, the metallic green carbonized box will pull in your collector's eyes in. That is not the only Boba Fett that Hasbro has released as collectors will want to own this 6" deluxe figure with extra accessories like a flamethrower effect, standard and broken rifles, and a grappling rope to capture scenes from Return of the Jedi. Both of these figures can be purchased right now with the Carbonized found here and the deluxe located right here.

We all know Boba's fate in Return of the Jedi, but the adventures will continue in The Book of Boba Fett as he takes over Jabba the Hutt's operations. There are plenty of collectibles to get fans pumped for the series, like his remastered Black Series helmet, Retro Collection card backed figure, as well as a robed Boba and Cobb Vanth 6" figure coming building on the Fett lore. Pre-orders for most of these and more can be found here, and be sure to tune into Bring Home the Bounty every Tuesday for new Star Wars collectibles leading up to the new Disney+ show premiere.