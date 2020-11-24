Spider-Man Dons Captain America's Shield in New Queen Studios Statue

Queen Studios has announced their newest Marvel 1/4 scale statue. This time Spider-Man is swinging on in with his appearance from Captain America: Civil War. The 1/4 scale Spider-Man statue recreates the scene where the weaseling takes Captain America's shield at the airport. He is displayed on a nicely sculpted rubble-styled base and capture the introduction of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The statue is highly detailed and will even feature extra realism with a metal Captain America shield. Queen Studios will be offering two different editions of the statue for collectors as well. The first statue is the standard edition that will feature two different head sculpts; both feature different eyes on Spidey's mask. The premium edition, however, adds an additional head that will let collectors showcase Peter Parker. This unmasked portrait is beautifully detailed and shows a great likeness to Tom Holland.

Spider-Man fans will not want to miss out on this amazingly detailed MCU statue. The 15.5-inch tall statue will be a fun piece for any Captain America, Avengers, or Spider-Man fan. Prices are not known just yet, but pre-orders are set to go live on November 24 on Queen Studios. Fans will be able to find the statue located here when it finally goes live. Don't forget to check out some of the other highly realistic statues and busts also available from Queen Studios with characters from Marvel, DC, and more.

With Great Power, Comes Great Responsibility

"When you can do the things that I can, but you don't, and then the bad things happen, they happen because of you." – Peter Parker. After another incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability to oversee and direct the team. This pressure leads the team form two camps based on differing ideologies on how they should be governed. One camp led by Tony Stark, the other led by Steve Rogers. When their argument spills over into a physical battle, Stark seeks to add one more fresh faced hero to his team. The high-school student Peter Parker (Tom Holland) joins ranks as Spider-Man, cementing his place in the Avengers and becoming a fan favourite in the process!"

"The Queen Studios 1/4 scale Spider-Man statue is painstakingly crafted to create a movie inspired depiction of the young web-slinging hero from Captain America: Civil War. The statue depicts Spider-Man, as he crouches on top of the rubble after successfully de-shielding Captain America. Due to additional licensing restrictions, the Queen Studios team have been unable to fully recreate the scene using the airport Tug truck. Therefore, the based features elements from the infamous airport battle scene. As an additional request, we've decided to change the material of the shield into metal, which adds another layer of realism!"

𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦

The 1:4 scale Spider-Man will be available in two editions, with three head sculpts.

The Standard Edition will feature two switch-out masked head sculpts. One with wide lenses, the other with narrow.

The Premium Edition will feature the two masked head sculpts, with an additional head sculpt with full Peter Parker (Tom Holland) likeness.

Finally, we will separate display stands will be available to display the extra head sculpts separately.