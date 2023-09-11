Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: , ,

Race Across Hawaii with Beast Kingdom's Lilo & Stitch Die-Cast Cars

Beast Kingdom is back with a new Die-Cast Car Series as we get tropical with Lio & Stitch as 626 is ready to enter the winners circle 

Get ready for a new tropical adventure with Beast Kingdom's latest and enchanting Disney release. A new collection of die-cast cars are on the way from the hit animated film Lilo & Stitch, featuring six adorable vehicles as Stitch gets behind the wheel. Each car showcases meticulous attention to detail and is crafted with high-quality die-cast materials that Disney fans will love. But that's not all, as these little gems will feature a pull-back function allowing you to race for first place. Both cars and spaceships from the world of Lilo & Stitch are featured here, and if fans purchase the set, they have the ability to win a seventh chase car. The Iridescent Ice Cream Sports Car will be a delight for any Stitch fan to own, and while pre-orders are not live, they will be found here soon for around $35.

Beast Kingdom Gives Experiment 626 Some New Toys

"Ohana means family, and what better way to spend time with your loved ones than buy taking a road trip across Hawaii with non-other than the little blue alien, Stitch himself! The mischievous, yet infinitely cute cosmic creature is ready to race onto a desk near you. The blue alien experiment No.626, a.k.a. 'Stitch,' is zooming out of the Disney animated film 'Lilo & Stitch' with the release of six special edition die-cast cars designed in various unique vehicular styles."

"Each vehicle is made of die-cast metal and adorned with vibrant colors, featuring a pull-back function to get your adrenaline pumping. From actual cars to spaceships and even a floating cloud, there are vehicles to please collectors of all tastes. Grab the complete set of the "Stitch Die-Cast Car Series" for a chance to win an "Ice Cream Sports Car – Iridescent Color" variant. So put on your racing hats, invite some friends, and set up your very own Stitch Grand Prix. Available exclusively from a Beast Kingdom outlet near you!"

