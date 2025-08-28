Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Race into Action with McFarlane Toys New Batman Rebirth Batmobile

Step into the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new Caped Crusader figure with matching Batmobile

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a comic-accurate Batman Rebirth Batmobile for DC Multiverse collectors

Batmobile features rolling wheels, an opening cockpit, and fits most 7” scale DC Multiverse figures

Available for pre-order as a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive, with a release set for November 2026

Inspired by DC Rebirth comics, this Batmobile captures Batman’s evolving style and legacy in Gotham

The Batmobile is one of the most iconic vehicles in pop culture history, from its comic book origins in the 1940s as a simple red coupe to heavily armored tanks and even high-tech stealth cars. The Batmobile has always reflected Batman's evolving persona, and sometimes new writers and artists want new designs. Over the years, different versions have featured gadgets like grappling hooks, missile launchers, cloaking devices, and even AI navigation. In 2016, DC Comics debuted a new Batmobile with Batman Rebirth, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing it to life with a new McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive.

Measuring 7" long, this beauty features a new, comic book-accurate Batmobile with rolling wheels and an opening cockpit. One DC Multiverse figure can fit inside, and it will pair well with the recently revealed DC Rebirth Batman figure. McFarlane Toys has crafted many Batmobiles, but none from the comics, so this will be a fun addition to any collection. Pre-orders are already live for $99.99 or $109.99 in a bundle with the figure, and it is set for a November 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys – The Batmobile (DC Comics: Batman Rebirth)

"Someone is targeting Batman's allies in Gotham—young and untested heroes who model themselves after the Dark Knight™ but don't yet have his training or resources. With the help of Batwoman™, the Caped Crusader recruits these young vigilantes, training them to be a team worthy of Gotham's biggest threats. Red Robin™, Spoiler™, Orphan™ and Clayface™ are the ﬁrst heroes to get recruited. But can a team inspired by Batman™ and trained by Batwoman take on an entire anti-vigilante army? Or will Batman's vision of a team of Bat-Heroes go down in ﬂames?"

Product Features:

The BATMOBILE™ is based on the design from the DC Rebirth comics

Incredibly detailed vehicle that is compatible with most 7" scale DC Multiverse figures

Batmobile canopy opens for cockpit access with press of a button

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures and vehicles

Figure not included

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!