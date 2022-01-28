Ramen Tos Reveals SilverHawks Quicksilver 1/12 Scale Figure

We are traveling back to the 80s once again as Ramen Toy is bringing back the classic animated series SilverHawks. Not long ago, Super7 revealed their new SilverHawks Ultimates line, but it looks like they are not the only ones showing love for this beloved series. Quicksilver is flying on in with a very impressive 1/12 scale figure that will feature 25 points of articulation, metallic shine, and a nice set of accessories. For swappable parts, SilverHawks Quicksilver will come with hands, altercate portraits, as well as alternate wing parts and Tally-Hawk. Sublicensed by Super7, collectors will get getting a pretty fantastic SilverHawks figure, and he is priced at $89.99 with a Q2 2022 release. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live and he can be found right here. If you need to keep showing your love for the SilverHawks world then be sure to check out the whole wave of Super7 Ultimates figures coming soon right here.

"SilverHawks Quicksilver 1/12 Scale Figure – From the classic animated series SilverHawks, the leader Quicksilver flies into action as a 1/12 scale figure! Featuring 25 points of articulation, magnetic face plate and mask, and interchangeable wing parts, this action figure is jam-packed with accessories like his Weapon Bird Tally-Hawk that can be displayed mid-flight or resting on his arm. The set comes in collector's window box packaging for display. Sublicensed by Super7."

Product Features

Approximately 7 inches (17.78cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the classic '80s SilverHawks series

25 Points of articulation

Magnetic attachment with interchangeable face and mask

Detailed sculpted head and body

Collector's window box packaging

Sublicensed by Super7

Box Contents

Quicksilver figure

Alternate face plate

3 Pairs of alternate hands

Pair of wings

Weapon system

Tally-Hawk figure Alternate wing parts

