Reach for the Stars with LEGO's New Mars Mission Science Set

Embrace your imagination, creativity, and education with LEGO Education as they debut new Science Kits to explore the unknown

Article Summary Discover the new LEGO Education Mars Mission Science Set designed to inspire space-focused STEM learning.

Build models like a Mars rover, base, and G-Force simulator for hands-on science exploration at home or school.

Each kit includes experiments that develop problem-solving and engineering skills for kids ages 9 and up.

The 933-piece set features four astronaut minifigures and is available now for $99.99 at the LEGO Store.

Combine fun and education with LEGO as they debut their new LEGO Education Mars Mission Science Set. This kit is a STEM-focused building set that is designed to teach kids about space exploration and science through more hands-on activities. Coming in at 933 pieces, the set includes several models and experiments related to a mission to Mars, such as a Mars rover and a Mars base. LEGO was sure to also include a brick-built G-Force simulator, along with a drop tower and drop pod, for more space fun. Each LEGO Education activity follows a learning process where kids build a model, solve a challenge, and invent their own improvements.

These LEGO Space experiments help demonstrate concepts related to astronaut training, engineering, and even problem-solving in space. The Mars Mission Set also comes with four LEGO Astronaut minifigures, making it another fun set to build, in addition to its unique educational objectives. The LEGO Education Mars Mission Set is already up for purchase on the LEGO Store for $99.99, and be on the lookout for more sets coming soon.

LEGO Education – Mars Mission Science Kit

"Ignite kids' curiosity and love of science and space travel with this Mars Mission Science Kit (45202), part of the LEGO® Education building series. Target their passion for space with an educational toy they can build and play with repeatedly. Launch kids' critical thinking skills with a drop tower experiment, drop pod, Mars rover, Mars base, 4 astronaut minifigures and more."

"Inspire STEM learning, exploration and independent play with the 4 physical science experiments for kids, which encourage them to find solutions and invent new ways of achieving their goals through fun. Boost kids' learning with a cool, interplanetary space toy that sparks their creativity. Girls and boys ages 9 and up can develop problem-solving and other STEM skills while enjoying a set that offers fun ways to explore and learn more about their passion. Set contains 933 pieces."

