Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Reaper Brings His Scythe with McFarlane Toys Latest Spawn Figures

Step into Spawn’s Universe once again as McFarlane Toys is back with even more devilish 7” scale figures like Eddie Frank, aka Reaper

Eddie Frank, also known as The Reaper, has returned to McFarlane Toys as they unveiled their latest wave of Spawn 7" figures. Coming to life from the pages of Image Comics, this vigilante and anti-hero operates in the dark and gritty world of inside the Spawn Universe and has been both villain and ally. Fans have seen other versions of Reaper already with the Redeemer, but this new one gives Eddie Farnk a new color scheme as well as a scythe accessory and black attachable wings. Reaper is known for his slick designs and supernatural abilities, which McFarlane Toys has captured quite nicely right here. Fans will be able to dish out some brutal justice with this impressive new release that is packed with color, detail, and some sweet accessories. Reaper is priced at $24.99, is set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"After receiving Spawn's help as a child, Eddie Frank was left in a violent home and forced to protect his younger brother against their abusive father. Years later, he would be used as a weapon by the armies of Heaven against his childhood savior. He was turned into a mindless Redeemer and sent to assassinate Al Simmons. Spawn used his powers to free Eddie from the control of Heaven. After an explosion of energy, Eddie awoke from his mind-controlled stupor as the newly forged hero, Reaper!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Reaper includes alternate hands, scythe and figure base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!