Red Dawn ReAction Figures Now Available From Super7

Red Dawn ReAction figures are now on sale from Super7. One of the iconic films from the '80s, these are certainly a dream come true for fans of the film. Super7's Brian Flynn has often talked about how these were a pet project for himself, and thankfully we can buy them too. The figures are available as two-packs, one featuring Erica Mason and Jed Eckert, with the other featuring Matt Eckert and Col. Ernesto Bella. Both Red Dawn packs come with AK-47's for them to hold, and Ericka comes with an RPG. The cardbacks are even a clever play on the standard ReAction cardback, with bubbles on both sides. Each runs $30, not bad at all. Check them out below.

Red Dawn ReAction Figures Some of the Best They Have Done

"WOLVERINES!" Well, this is UNEXPECTED…The Super7 ReAction Figures 2-Pack tribute to the original 1984 cautionary classic have landed EARLY and AVAILABLE NOW. Pack One combines high schoolers turned heroes Jed and Erica and Pack Two faces off the heroic but doomed Matt with the invading commander Bella! "I remember. I remember all of it…"

I completely understand that not everyone enjoys ReAction figures, but my question is, why not? We all remember playing with figures like these when we were kids, and the sculpts are always so great from Super7 that they work perfectly as display pieces in a collection. Let's be real here unless Flynn has something cooking none of us see coming, Red Dawn is never going to get the mega-awesome Ultimate edition six-inch figures we would all love. That we are getting these is a small miracle. Look at those cardbacks. How could you not want these for your collection?

Super7 Firing on All Cylinders

Honestly, everything Super7 is revealing, and putting out right now is gold. Thundercats and TMNT Ultimates are some of the most anticipated figures of the year. ReAction is adding licenses by the truckload to build out collections across many interests. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and if you want these figures, I wouldn't hesitate and grab a pair for yourself now.