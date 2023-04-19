Relive the Horror of Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) with Hiya Toys A new Texas Chainsaw Massacre figure has arrived from Hiya Toys as they take fans back to 2003 for their latest 1/18 release

Hiya Toys is expanding its 1/18 scale horror line as Leatherface is back with a brand new figure. This version features his Killing Mask design from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre that, released back in 2003. If you love the slasher Leatherface, then this release is exactly what fans need to expand their collection, and he will come in at 4″ tall and will feature roughly 15 points of articulation. This bit-size Texas Chainsaw Massacre figure is packed with detail and will come with some deadly slashing weapons with his chainsaw and sledgehammer. Hopefully, Hiya Toys can expand their 1/18 horror line to Friday the 13th, as Jason Voorhees has plenty of costumes to bring to life. The 2003 Texas Chainsaw Massacre Killing Mask figure is set for a Q4 2023 release and will be priced at $19.99. Pre-orders should be arriving soon and collectors can find all things Hiya Toys here with Predator, Alien, RoboCop, and more!

Leatherface Returns to 2003 with New Hiya Toys Figure

"New item! Hiya Toys 1/18 Scale 4 inch LEATHERFACE 2003 Killing Mask now join in Exquisite MINI Series After picking up a traumatized young hitchhiker, five friends find themselves stalked and hunted by a deformed chainsaw-wielding loon and his family of equally psychopathic killers. This new 1/18 scale Leatherface stands at 4.33 inches tall with 15 points of articulation, all details based on Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), faithfully reproduces Leatherface's hair and his mask from the 2003 film."

"Leatherface's hand grips a hammer, and the clothes and apron are heavily stain painted to recreate the atmosphere of the film. Accessories include 1x interchangeable hand and a chainsaw, which is meticulously painted with rusted paint to further enhance the figure's realism pose and dynamically recreate your favorite scenes."