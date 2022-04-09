Return to Silent Hill with Mezco Toyz New 5 Points Boxed Set

It is time to return to the horror of Silent Hill once again as Mezco Toyz reveals their new 5 Points Boxed Set. This Deluxe Box Set includes both Bubble Head Nurse and the deadly Red Pyramid Head. Diorama pieces will be included featuring the Brookhaven Hospital in all of its decaying and destroyed glory. Mezco Toy even included some Silent Hill accessories with this set with a rusted pipe, Great Sword, and Great Spear to display these ghouls with. The 5 Points lines gives fans classic collectibles with only five points of articulation that features updated modern designs to please new and old collectors. Silent Hill is a very iconic horror franchise and while a new game still has yet to arrive, at least new collectibles are here to ease the pain. The Silent Hill 2 Boxed 5 Points Diorama Set from Mezco Toyz is priced at only $44. The horror arises once again in February 2023, and pre-orders are live and can be found located here.

"What the hell is it? Whatever it is, it's not human. – 5 Points presents: Silent Hill Deluxe Boxed Set featuring the Bubble Head Nurse, Red Pyramid Thing, and a diorama depicting two unique decaying Brookhaven Hospital sections! Your worst nightmares have become personified as the horror of Silent Hill lurks behind every door, around every corner, and at the end of every dark corridor.

THE 5 POINTS SILENT HILL DELUXE BOXED SET INCLUDES:

Bubble Head Nurse – the shrieking and gurgling monster known for her spastic movements. The Bubble Head Nurse is outfitted in a nurse's uniform and comes with two interchangeable right arms, both of which can hold her rusted pipe accessory.

Red Pyramid Thing – the executioner and manifestation of James Sunderland's desire for punishment. Red Pyramid Thing is outfitted in his signature weathered smock and comes with two interchangeable right arms, both of which can hold his Great Sword or Great Spear accessories.

ACCESSORIES

One (1) rusted pipe

One (1) Great Sword

One (1) Great Spear

Two (2) display bases

DIORAMA

The double-sided diorama features the decrepit halls of Brookhaven Hospital on one side, and the nightmarish basement of the hospital on the other side.

5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. 5 Points Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Boxed Set is packaged collector-friendly and designed with collectors in mind."