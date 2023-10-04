Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Return to the 90s with Marvel Legends Namor, The Sub-Mariner

One of the oldest Marvel Comics heroes is back as Hasbro has unveiled the return of Namor, the Sub-Mariner. This King of Atlantis is ruthless and has walked both paths of being a hero and a villain throughout the years. We have seen a few Namor figures in the past, but it looks like his 90s era has joined the newest wave of Marvel Legends figures. The Atlantean has some new armor, a new hairstyle, and is easily going through his grudge phase of the '90s. He will come with his signature strident as well as a pair of swappable hands. Marvel Legends fans will want to add this SUb-Mariner to their collection as well if they want to build the terror of The Void. Pre-orders for Namor and this new Marvel Legends wave are already live right here for $24.99 with a February 2024 release. Be on the lookout for some other iconic Marvel heroes in the wave with the King of Wakanda and the one and only Vision.

Marvel Legends Series Namor, The Savage Sub-Mariner

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Namor figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Namor: The Sub-Mariner comics. Namor Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, and 4 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure piece. Look for Marvel's Crystar, New Warriors Justice, Squadron Supreme Power Princess, Vision, and Namorita Marvel Legends action figures to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes figure, 5 accessories, and 4 Build-A-Figure pieces.

COMICS-INSPIRED NAMOR: This collectible Namor action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Namor the Sub-Mariner comic books

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 5 accessories, including trident and 2 sets of alternate hands

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PARTS (MARVEL'S THE VOID): Comes with 2 Build-A-Figure arm pieces and 2 alternate hands. Collect other Marvel Legends figures to assemble additional figure (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

THE SUB-MARINER: Half-human and half-Atlantean, the mutant Namor always fights on behalf of the Kingdom of Atlantis

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

