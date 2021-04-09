Optimus Prime Programmable Robot Debuts at Hasbro From Robosen

Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest kicks off today, giving fans a huge set of upcoming collectible revels from a variety of properties. One of the biggest franchises to get new products during the event is the iconic Transformers. This time Hasbro has teamed up with Robosen Robotics to debut their new incredible programmable Optimus Prime. Optimus Prime is loaded out with some incredible tech that will allow the Autobot leader to transform from bot to vehicle with ease, voice commands, mobile app control, and even programmable code development. Standing 19" tall, this Transformers figure is unlike anything we have seen before, and it will be a truly spectacular collectible for any Optimus Prime and Transformers fan.

Robosen Robotics is very excited about this reveal, and after 11 years of creation, I would be too. For all of the features this Transformers figure has, the price does not come cheap, landing at $699. However, to own something this advanced, a price that high, would make sense, but it does limit who will want to own one of these bad boys. Fans can check out the entire announcement below, as well as pictures of Optimus Prime in action. Pre-orders are set to go live through Hasbro Pulse, along with other great collectibles revealed for Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest, which can all be found here.

"Autobots, Transform And Roll Out!"

"After over 11 years of rigorous R&D, the talented team at Robosen was able to produce the first-ever consumer robot that features a comprehensive set of functions, including automatic convertible movement from vehicle to robot, bipedal walking ability in robot form, race function in vehicle form, programmable/code development, and robot control/commands by either voice or via mobile app. Now together with Hasbro, Robosen will be able to provide an unparalleled interactive experience for the millions of fans of the TRANSFORMERS franchise, with new products and collectibles being announced in the months to come.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Hasbro and look forward to ushering in a new standard of robotics with the most advanced TRANSFORMERS robots for consumers ever created," said Sean Tang, Director of Robosen USA. "The team is working hard to deliver an amazing user experience for fans of this esteemed franchise and produce TRANSFORMERS that will be a premium addition to their collection with its superior functionality." "We are equally excited about this collaboration! In our continued persistence to elevate branded play, Robosen's advanced innovation within robotics, will allow our fans to bring their favorite TRANSFORMERS characters to life in a way never achieved before within collectibles", said Casey Collins, General Manager and SVP, Global Consumer Products, Hasbro.

Robosen Robotics' visionary craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology in artificial joint driving algorithms and digital electric drive technology were on full display at last year's CES when they debuted the T9, an advanced programmable robot that was an attendee favorite with numerous video posts on social media, as well as garnering top press placements in major worldwide news outlets. All of the products and collectibles will be meticulously designed and crafted with state-of-the-art, high-grade metal alloy parts, combining a classic industrial design with the most cutting-edge robotic technology, while providing an ultimate entertaining experience filled with programming, and pure fun!"