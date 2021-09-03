RockLove Announces Marvel Studios Shang-Chi Jewelry Collection

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is finally here, giving fans a brand-new MCU experience. The film will explore a part of the Marvel Comics world that we have yet to experience, and it will easily be a thrill. RockLove is ready to showcase their love for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings as they announce their new Marvel collaboration. Four pieces of jewelry are coming to life, including some Ten Ring Insignia pieces and two incredible Shang-Chi replicas. Kicking things off first is replicas of "Shaun's" necklace that his mother gave him, as well as Wenwu's Ten Rings bracelet. These replicas bring the MCU home and add some gorgeous fashion to tie into your Marvel inspired wardrobe. Each piece is beautifully crafted with etching and detail straight from the film that will please fans new and old of this Marvel hero.

The fun does not end thee as The Legend of the Ten Rings finally comes home with two pieces. RockLove is offering a necklace and ring that is handcrafted in solid sterling silver and brightly polished, giving that shine fans want. The polished design also shows off the insignia of the infamous Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the next big Marvel adventure, and RockLove is bringing it home in an incredible way. Prices and sizes do vary for each piece of jewelry, each one is worth it to show off your love for Shang-Chi, and they can all be found located right here.

Marvel X RockLove Shang-Chi Green Pendant Necklace – SRP: $130

"Created in collaboration with Marvel Studios and inspired by the actual prop prominently worn in the blockbuster feature, Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings. Substantial and weighty, a beautiful custom cut green aventurine gemstone is captured within a handcrafted sterling silver setting, carved with dragon scale texture. The setting is open at the back to allow light through the stone. The pendant hangs from a thick and supple 18-inch black genuine leather cord with 2-inch sterling silver extender chain. Each stone is one of a kind and when held up to the light, the crystal structure is revealed! Pair with The Tens Rings Insignia Ring."

Marvel X RockLove Shang-Chi The Ten Rings Insignia Ring – SRP: $150.00 and Insignia Necklace – SRP: $150

"Cloaked in shadow and surrounded by mystery, The Ten Rings crime syndicate is believed to span hundreds of years, with its elite members possessing preternatural abilities in the martial arts. Handcrafted in solid sterling silver, brightly polished and blackened for contrast, this distinguished signet features the insignia of the clandestine Ten Rings organization. A unique silhouette following the shape of the ringed crest, additional engraving continues along either side of the ring band. Etched on the inside of the ring is the official branding of Marvel Studio's Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings. Available in sizes 6 – 13. Pair with The Tens Rings Insignia Pendant."

Marvel X RockLove Shang-Chi The Ten Rings Bracelet – SRP: $99

"Created in collaboration with Marvel Studios and inspired by the actual prop prominently worn in Marvel's Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings. Handcrafted in hefty durable brass with a distressed copper finish, the Shang-Chi Bracelet is intentionally thinner than the oversized props so that it can be comfortably worn as everyday jewelry. Fashioned in the unique octagonal shape as seen in the movie, deeply carved patterns are antiqued for contrast and continue all the way around the 9mm thick bracelet. Hinged for easy on and off, the bangle opens in half and clasps with a secure mechanism making sizing simple – no need to slide over the hand! Available in three sizes."