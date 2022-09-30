RSVLTS Celebrates the Start of OcToby with New The Office Reveal

You might be asking yourself, next month is October, not OcToby? Well, think again; as RSVLTS is here and is kicking off the brand new celebration that absolutely no one asked for. A new one-off The Office Kunuflex shirt is dropping tonight on Friday, 09/30, late at night at exactly 11:59 PM EST. What started as a joke inside the RSVLTS office has reached past its limits and comes right to the fans with a new Toby H. Flenderson inspired shirt. That is right; Toby is now here to join every meeting, every water cooler conversation, and every jury duty session in nothing but pure style.

For the next 31 days, The Office fans can celebrate OcToby in a comfortable style while reading the latest Chad Flendermen novel. This slick design features all of the shades of Toby that The Office fans can come to know and love over the years. Different colored suits and ties are scattered all over this slick brown button-down, adding the exact amount of flair that anyone in the HR department will require. OcToby unofficially, yet officially, starts on 10/1, so celebrate it the only way you need to be acquiring your own Toby B. Flenderson button-down tonight on the site (here) and the app at 11:59.

If OcToby is too much for you, then you can also prepare for October and Halloween with the arrival of the Spooky Season Collection with RSVLTS. Ghosts, ghouls, and monsters have arrived on the site covering all of your favorite franchises like Halloween, Universal Monsters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, and more. Button-downs and some deadly Bomber Jackets have arrived, making you really be the anti-Toby at any party. You can check out all of these new Spooky designs RSVLTS has to offer right here, and may the Toby be with you.