RSVLTS Debuts New Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Collection

Get ready to add some web-slinging action to your wardrobe as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has landed at RSVLTS

A new web-slinging adventure is on the way as Disney is stepping back into the multiverse with Spider-Man. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 29, 2025, with 10 episodes heading our way. This new show will explore an alternate universe where Peter Parker gains mentorship from Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark. This is a whole new world that we have not seen Peter in before, learning the ropes as Spider-Man while interacting with a new cast of characters. RSVLTS is now swinging into action with a brand new Marvel collection that is inspired by the upcoming Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man show. This set is loaded with some impressive designs that give Spider-Man fans a closer look at some of the new costumes and designs from the show.

RSVLTS has dropped three new button-downs, a Classic Hoodie, a Web Head hat, and a Spider-Man Crewneck Tee, which is also coming soon. In the Swing of Things brings some Spider-Man panels to life in a spectacular way. After School Activities and Allies and Archenemies showcases new villains, suits, and some iconic heroes in the spotlight. Marvel fans can even swing through the city with the matching hoodie, shirt, and hat that will surely know out any villain in your way. The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Collection from RSVLTS is already live with Classic and Women's styles with XS to 4XL sizing! Go, Web, Go!

RSVLTS Swings In with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

In the Swing of Things – Experience the evolution – well, the web-olution – of Spider-Man as he gets the hang of the new gig on this comic book panel-style KUNUFLEX™ button down featuring various incarnations of that iconic suit. Plus, a few baddies about to be humbled… especially when they find out they've been thwarted by a teenager.

Allies and Archenemies – Ever wish you were in Spider-Man's inner circle? Well, it ain't always all good in the neighborhood. Featuring spheres of friend and foe atop a comic panel background, this portrait-packed KUNUFLEX™ button down will have you in the swing of the amazing new animated series in no time.

After-School Activities – Some high school kids play soccer after the bell rings. Peter Parker needs something with a little more kick (and punch). Think you're ready to join THAT club? Suit yourself… with this action-packed KUNUFLEX™ button down showcasing Spider-Man in all his heroic glory along with some sketches you might doodle in your notebook – if you're a crime-fighting Super Hero, that is.

